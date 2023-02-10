“Out and About” Gardening, political updates, and home health kits

“Wherever you go, go with all your heart.” – Confucius

It’s a little early to think about gardening, but it doesn’t hurt to do a little planning before you plant. Gardening can be a fun-family project, and a real learning experience for the children. Here are a few suggestions if you are thinking of planting items that are edible:

•Focus on high-cost foods. Most common garden vegetables like green peppers, zucchini, and cucumbers cost very little at the store when harvest time comes around. Consider planting those veggies that are normally more costly like fresh herbs, heirloom tomatoes, organic lettuces and vegetables for ethnic or regional cuisines like Chinese choy, okra, tomatillos or Jerusalem artichokes.

•Grow vegetables that are easy to preserve. Tomatoes can be canned and beans can be canned, pickled or even frozen.

•Plant edible perennials. Many herbs and spices including garlic, rosemary, thyme and oregano will grow back year after year. This will save some room on the spice rack. The great thing about these are that deer and other critters won’t eat them. You might not even need a garden, because these can be planted in containers just outside the kitchen door.

•Hold a seed swap. Check with a neighbor who is also planning a garden. You could share a few seed packets. By sharing seed packets, you could cut the cost of purchasing seeds.

Having a garden also provides one the opportunity of getting the needed exercise rather than going to the health club. You can work your upper-body by using a hoe and work the abs by bending over and pulling those weeds. If you grow enough tomatoes and cucumbers, you might think of setting up a curbside vegetable stand.

The Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce will host a breakfast and political update February 17 at their Event Center, located at 1116 North Main Street in Three Rivers. Guest speakers include U.S. House of Representatives Tim Walberg, State Senator Jonathon Lindsey and State Representative Steve Carra. The breakfast and update will run from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. This will be the perfect opportunity to ask those important questions of those elected officials that represent all of us. There is limited seating for this event, so please contact the Chamber office as soon as possible to secure a seat.

A first aid kit is a handy thing to have around the house. Like a fire extinguisher, you’ll never know when it’s going to come in handy. The same can be said of a Home Health Kit. It’s very easy to put together your own kit, rather than buying one. All you need is a designated space to keep the necessary items. Here are some samples of what you might put together in case someone comes down with something not worth sharing with others:

COVID tests. These are readily available at the local pharmacy. It’s better to have one handy at home than waiting in line feeling sick.

Masks. These are always handy to have with you when you’re Out and About. It not only protects you, it protects others from getting what you might have.

Acetaminophen. Commonly known as Tylenol, this is the preferred fever reducer for fighting illnesses.

Thermometer. A fever can be a symptom of COVID-19 and the flu, but is less likely for the common cold. Having a thermometer will arm you with information your doctor might need.

When you drive if caution ceases, you are apt to rest in pieces. – BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

