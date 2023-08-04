“Out and About” Gospel music, a fish fry, and table manners

If you are a fan of Gospel music, you’ll want to mark your calendar for Sunday, August 6. Kline’s Resort will host The Royal Heirs. They will entertain everyone with a variety of Gospel selections with a concert beginning at 6:30 PM. Weather permitting, the concert will be held outside, so you’ll want to bring a few lawn chairs. A Free-will offering will be taken and there will be finger-food and fellowship after the concert.

Klines Resort is located at 22260 Klines Resort Road, off Silver Street, north of Three Rivers.

While you have the calendar out, mark down Friday, August 18, this is when the Three Rivers Lions Club will host Dan’s Fish Fry at the Lions Club, 420 Sixth Avenue, in Three Rivers. This is an All-You-Can-Eat fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting the Three Rivers Promise. The menu includes fish and chicken tenders. Tickets for adults are $12, and children ages 6 – 12 can eat for $7. Tickets can be purchased at the Riviera Theatre and Lowry’s Books & More. If you get your tickets at the door, the cost is one dollar more per ticket. Take Out is available. For tickets and more information, please call 269-816-8710. Pre-orders are available August 6.

The American Legion Honor Guard has been busy lately. It’s surprising how many folks are unaware of the services the Honor Guard provides. The Guard is available to provide a final tribute to any veteran of the Armed Forces. The local funeral homes are aware of this, but the family must let the funeral director know they want the Honor Guard. A twenty-one gun rifle volley and Taps will be performed at the cemetery and an American flag will be presented to the family. It’s truly a memorable tribute and is greatly appreciated by the grieving family. There is never a charge for this service, but the Honor Guard is not above accepting a donation. The funeral home makes all the arrangements for the Honor Guard.

Table manners aren’t what they used to be. Here are some examples of proper table manners from years ago:

Don’t thank host or hostess for your dinner. Express pleasure in the entertainment, when you depart.

Don’t fail, at dinner, to rise when the ladies leave the table. Remain standing until they have left the room, and then reseat yourself, if you intend to remain for cigars.

Don’t drink from your saucer. While you must avoid this vulgarity, don’t take notice of it, or of any mistake of the kind, when committed by others.•

Don’t rise from the table until the meal is finished. As a child, I was taught to ask to be excused. Most of the time, my mother let me leave the table and go out and play. Other times, I was requested to stay seated until everyone had finished eating.

Manners are not that important anymore when it comes to dining.

“Wild dashes from by-ways cause crashes on highways” – BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.