“Out and About” Halloween events, trick-or-treating, and healthcare

Even though Halloween is not until Tuesday, October 31, there are already a couple of local holiday events available for the entire family.

On Thursday, October 26, Optalis Health and Rehab, 517 S. Erie St. in Three Rivers, will host a “Trunk or Treat.” Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be plenty of food, drinks, games and prizes for everyone.

The city of Three Rivers will host their First Annual Fall Fest on Saturday, October 28, from noon until 4 p.m. The family-friendly activities will be going on in the downtown business district, the Three Rivers Library, Scidmore Park, and the Memory Isle parking lot by the skating rink. Activities include pumpkin painting, arts and crafts, food trucks, Halloweenie Roast, Zoo Boo and Trunk or Treat. For more information, please call (269) 535-5145.

The time for trick or treating will soon be upon us. Here are a few helpful suggestions that might make the trick or treating experience more fun and safer.

Accompany your children as they traverse the neighborhood. You’ll have almost as much fun as they do.

Masks can be funny or scary. Make sure your toddler can see what’s out in front of them as they cross the streets.

Have some control when it comes to consuming the candy. Sugar helps the little ones stay awake.

Neighbors appreciate parents accompanying the children. “Thank yous” are appreciated.

Here are a few more “Claims” and “Facts” concerning your healthcare:

Here are a few more “Claims” and “Facts” concerning your healthcare: Rest when you have back pain. While it’s fine to rest for a day or two after a back flare-up, studies over three decades show that you will recover faster if you remain active. Prolonged bed rest makes most types of back pain worse. Dr. James Powers stated, “The more you don’t use your muscles, the stiffer you will get.”

You can lose weight and toxins with a juice cleanse. Science has shown that juice cleanses are touted as healthy and slimming, but research shows no proof of benefit, and some cleanses may put your health at risk.

Green or yellow mucus means you need an antibiotic. Science has shown that green or yellow mucus is a sign your body is fighting off an infection. Most respiratory infections are caused by viruses, not bacteria, and antibiotics don’t work on viruses.

If you’re a proud Michigander, you’ll be interested in a few facts to remember when bragging about this great state:

If you’re a proud Michigander, you’ll be interested in a few facts to remember when bragging about this great state: Singapore, Michigan is a ghost town on the shores of Lake Michigan that was buried under sand in 1871. Because of severe weather conditions and a lack of resources, due to the need to rebuild after the great Chicago fire, the town was lost completely.

In the mid-19th century, Lake Michigan had a pirate problem. Their booty: timber. In fact, the demise of Singapore is due in large part to the rapidly deforested area surrounding the town.

Look for more Michigan trivia in future columns.

“Of all the drunks who drive on Sunday, some are still alive on Monday” -BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.