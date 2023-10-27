“Out and About” House remodeling, how to act, and a solar eclipse

We have a lot of construction going on in our neighborhood. A new house, several doors down, is almost completed. Our next-door neighbors will soon be having their house improved with a lot of remodeling. It’s fascinating to watch construction, especially knowing that we’re not paying for it. A bonus for us is that our property value will probably increase with all the property improvements going on in the neighborhood. If home remodeling plans are in your future, you might want to consider some of the following suggestions:

Nail down your plan before starting. If a contractor thinks you don’t have a clear idea on what you want to have done, the bid price could be higher, which would allow for unforeseen costs. While on the subject of contractors, try to get more than one estimate.

Buy the high-end things yourself. If remodeling a kitchen or bathroom, a contractor would rather have you do the groundwork when it comes to buying appliances and fixtures. You can also buy exactly what you want, and in most cases at a better price.

Look for scratched or slightly dented items. Retailers might have appliances discounted due to cosmetic blemishes. Once a refrigerator is installed, that small scratch won’t be seen.

Buy building supplies at a lumberyard. Prices are often better at professional lumberyards than at the big chain stores, and the quality might be better.

When dealing with a contractor, get everything down in writing, and ask for a warranty on the work performed.

From the year 1880, here are some rules on how to properly act when in public: Don’t brush against people, or elbow people, or in any way show disregard for others. This would never work while walking down State Street in downtown Chicago.

Don’t fail to apologize if you tread upon or stumble against any one, or if you inconvenience one in any way. Be considerate and polite always.

Don’t stare at people, or laugh at any peculiarity of manner or dress. Don’t point at persons or objects. Don’t turn and look after people that have passed.

Don’t expectorate on the sidewalk. Go to the curb-stone and discharge the saliva into the gutter. Men who eject great streams of tobacco-juice on the sidewalk, or on the floors of public vehicles, ought to be driven out of civilized society.

On April 8, 2024, there will be a solar eclipse. If you think this is not a big deal, you’d be surprised at how hotels are already getting booked up. If you do want to witness a particularly long solar eclipse, up to four and one-half minutes, you should make plans now. Here are four locations you might want to choose from: Fredericksburg, Texas. You can count on good visibility in this International Dark Sky Community with a low level of light pollution. Duration of totality: 4 minutes and 24 seconds.

Carbondale, Illinois. This city was on the centerline of the path of the eclipse in 2017. Duration of totality: 4 minutes and 9 seconds.

Indianapolis, Indiana. Duration of totality: 3 minutes and 50 seconds.

Cleveland, Ohio. Eclipse chasers will have unobstructed views from Lake Erie and 24,000 acres of Cleveland Metroparks. Duration of totality: 3 minutes and 49 seconds.

“There’s no whisker it won’t soften. Shave ‘em close and not so often.” -BURMA SHAVE

