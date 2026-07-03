“The flag is the embodiment, not of sentiment, but of history.” -Woodrow Wilson

We are approaching the Fourth of July weekend. If travel plans are in your future, be safe. If you’re planning to celebrate, remember “He who comes forth with a fifth on the fourth, may not come forth on the fifth.”

I returned to the Three Rivers area in 1996 with intentions to stay here for the rest of my life. I grew up here, then moved around a bit, looking for the perfect place to live. I found the perfect place as soon as I returned “Home”. For those of you who might be looking for a different home, here are some examples you might encounter. The areas are the metropolitan areas of the cities:

Condo Mortgage after 20% down Apt. Rental

New York City: $2799.00, $3271.00

Los Angeles: $3323.00, $2654.00

Tampa: $ 973.00, $1800.00

Las Vegas: $1169.00, $1520.00

Nashville: $1730.00, $1641.00

A person will die from total lack of sleep sooner than from starvation. Death will occur about 10 days without sleep, while starvation takes a few weeks.

Roundabouts are becoming more evident than ever. You either love them or hate them. They have become more common, because they reduce intersection crashes, according to the nonprofit Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. However, they can be very confusing to those drivers used to four-way intersections. It’s important to remember that at a roundabout, you yield to circulating traffic. You turn right to enter, then go around counterclockwise. If you happen to miss your exit, just keep going around until your exit comes up.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.