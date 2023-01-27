“Out and About” Law enforcement, rain and fog driving, and trivia

We’ve all had encounters with law enforcement at least once in our lives. These encounters are usually minor traffic stops because we failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, or we were caught driving over the speed limit. I personally don’t know of anyone who has had the police break down their front door looking for illegal drugs. I can do without this type of adventure. Unfortunately, there are folks who have not been this lucky. You hear and see about it at least once every week on the evening news. I’ve done a bit of research and have come up with some suggestions on how to deal with law enforcement, should you be pulled over while driving your vehicle.

• Pull over to a place where you are not blocking traffic.

• Stay in your car and roll down your driver side window.

• Keep your hands on the steering wheel and turn off your radio.

• Do not get out of your car unless told to do so.

• If you are licensed to carry a concealed weapon, let the officer know this right away. Do not reach for your firearm unless you are told to do so by the officer.

• Don’t ask why you were stopped. The officer will tell you why.

• If you have a problem with the stop, make note of the officer’s name and contact your local law enforcement agency afterwards.

• Don’t do anything stupid like running away or driving off to avoid the incident. It will only make it worse, and the chances of you getting hurt or arrested are greater.

Some FREE advice on how to drive in rain and fog.

• Careful with the brakes. In heavy rain, cars going faster than 35 mph can start to hydroplane, a condition in which the wheels ride on a cushion of water above the road. The loss of traction makes it impossible for you to steer. If this happens, take your foot off the accelerator to slow the car and keep the steering wheel straight until you feel some traction.

• Fog strategy. Use fog lights if you have them on your car, otherwise, use your low beams. Drive slower than usual so that you can stop within the range of visibility. If you happen to get caught using your fog lights, and there is no fog, you could get cited by law enforcement.

• Keep your headlights on even in the middle of the day when you drive through rain or fog. This is a law in many states. If you use your windshield wipers, use your headlights. Having

At crossroads, don’t just trust to luck. The other car may be a truck. BURMA SHAVE

