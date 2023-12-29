“Out and About” Love, leadership, and more end-of-year quotes

This is the final column for 2023, so because this year has been filled with so much stress and worry, I’d like to have the column dedicated to items of a less serious note. We are all getting Out and About with family, so I won’t remind you of any special events that might be happening during this holiday season, instead please sit back and have a chuckle or two and don’t take the contents of the column too seriously.

We need more love in the world. What is love? This question was asked of a group of children ages four through eight. Here are some of the answers:

“When my grandmother got arthritis, she couldn’t bend over and paint her toenails anymore, so my grandfather does it for her all the time, even when his hands got arthritis too. That’s love.” Rebecca – age 8

“Love is when a girl puts on perfume and a boy puts on shaving cologne and they go out and smell each other.” Karl – age 5

“Love is when my mommy makes coffee for my daddy and she takes a sip before giving it to him, to make sure the taste is OK.” Danny – age 8

There was a four year old child whose next door neighbor was an elderly gentleman who had recently lost his wife. Upon seeing the man cry, the little boy went into the old man’s yard, climbed onto his lap and just sat there. When his mother asked what he had said to the neighbor, the little boy said, “Nothing, I just helped him cry.”

A few words on Leadership by several real leaders:

"One measure of leadership is the caliber of people who choose to follow you." – Dennis Peer

“A leader is like a shepherd. He stays behind the flock, letting the most nimble go out ahead, whereupon the others follow, not realizing that all along they are being directed from behind.” -Nelson Mandela

Randy Pausch is an accomplished author and lecturer. Here are a few of his thoughts:

"Just because you're in the driver's seat, doesn't mean you have to run people over."

“Have something to bring to the table, because that will make you more welcome.”

“If you wait long enough, people will surprise and impress you.”

“It makes no sense to talk about rights without also talking about responsibilities.”

“The most appropriate thing to say to someone who is about to die: Tell your friend that in his death, a part of you dies and goes with him. Wherever he goes, you also go. He will not be alone.”

Some special quotes by special people:

"One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say." -Bryant McGill

“Teachers open the door; but you must enter by yourself.” -Chinese proverb

“When being together is more important than what you do, you are with a friend.” -Stephanie James

SHALOM

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.