“Out and About” ‘Lunch and Learn,’ a 5K run, and spring cleaning attention

If you are an investor, you’ll want to mark your calendar for Tuesday, April 25 and make reservations to attend a “Lunch and Learn” event at the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce Event Center, located at 1116 North Main Street in Three Rivers. The luncheon runs from Noon until 1PM and is sponsored by Morgan Stanley Investment Management. The learning portion will deal with Tax Smart Withdrawals – Retirement Income for Everyday Investors. The event is FREE, but you must RSVP at info@trchamber.com

Attention runners! On Saturday, April 15, there will be a 5k “Run For The Future” held at Armstrong Park, 1607 North Main Street, in Three Rivers from 9 AM until Noon. This is the second annual 5k Run and Walk to benefit the Three Rivers Promise. Early registration for the 5k run is $25.00 and early registration for the one-mile run is $20.00. There are sponsorships available. You may register online at: runsignup.com/Race/MI/ThreeRivers/ThreeRiversPromiseRunFortheFuture5k.

Those eighteen and older are cordially invited to attend the Immaculate Conception Catholic School Spring Fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, starting at 5 PM. The IC Wild West Round Up 2023 will be held at the Catholic School campus, 601 South Douglas, in Three Rivers. The cost is $10/person in advance or $15/person after April 19. There will be a costume contest, games, Chuck Wagon dinner with all the fixins. You may register online at iccatholicschool.com or phone (269)273-2085. This is definitely a fundraiser to support and attend.

Rumor has it that there’s a new restaurant opening in Three Rivers. It’s name is “Karma”. They don’t have a menu, so you get what you deserve.

Spring is the season when we all usually do a major cleaning around the house. However, there are certain items around the house that should be cleaned on a regular basis. Besides the normal dusting and vacuuming, here are three items that should be shown attention:

Coffee Maker. Microbiologists found 67 different types of bacteria in the drip trays of kitchen coffee makers. By cleaning these, you won’t just prevent illness, but it might also improve the flavor of your morning “Go Juice”. The extra cleaning should be done after every 100 pots of coffee. If you buy packets of 100 coffee filters, you might clean the unit whenever you open a new container of filters.

Dishwasher. Dishwashers may contain bacteria that have been linked to health problems ranging from food poisoning to skin infections. All you need to do is unscrew the filter at the bottom of the dishwasher and scrub the filter once a week. To further clean the dishwasher, fill a cup with white vinegar and run the machine on the normal cycle with hot water.

Oven. By scrubbing the burned foods crusted on the bottom of the oven and the grease coating the oven door, the oven will at least look clean. A dirty oven can cause a grease fire.

