Out and About: Mailing rules and mothers

Because of the Internet, most folks don’t write letters and send them via the U.S. Postal Service anymore. If you need to send a package, you can use UPS, FedEx, or the Postal Service. If you do choose the Postal Service, here are somethings that are prohibited to send:

Alcohol. Gifting a bottle of wine, liquor or beer can be a nice way to show gratitude, but don’t send it through the mail. Any taxable intoxicating liquors with an alcoholic content of 0.5%% or more are banned. The same goes for FedEx and UPS.

Human Beings. The idea of shipping a person through the mail may seem downright ridiculous, but that wasn’t always the case. In July 1915, a letter carrier of Tarkio, Missouri carried a child by postal mail to her grandmother’s house on the same route. The cost was ten cents at the time. Five years later, postal officials barred the delivery of human cargo.

Pets. Dogs, cats and certain other domesticated pets can’t be shipped via the mail, because they would need to be tended to, including given food and water, during transit. Snakes, turtles and poisonous reptiles are also on the do-not-mail list. You may send other small cold-blooded animals that are deemed harmless, such as baby alligators, frogs and lizards via the postal system as long as you follow specific rules to ship them. You are better off using shipping and transportation companies that specialize in getting your pet to its destination.

Fresh fruits and vegetables. You can ship fresh fruits and vegetables if you keep them dry and prevent them from spoiling in transit. However, if it can leak, smells bad or will otherwise cause a mess, the post office won’t ship it. You can use dry ice in the packaging to prevent spoiling, but that requires more money and effort to make it happen.

Marijuana. Sending marijuana through the mail is prohibited even if it’s legal in your state. Hemp products can be mailed, including CBD if the THC content is 0.3% or less.

Nail polish. The Postal Service will let you mail nail polish if its not flammable and doesn’t pose a safety hazard. You must know the the flash point of the polish, which is the point at which it can burst into flames. If your package gets flagged, you could face fines. You are better off to purchase nail polish online and have it shipped to the recipient through the retailer.

Most of us have or have had so much love for our mother that we would never intentionally make her cry, and there are many things she never told you she did without you knowing.

She really wanted that last piece of pie or cake.

It hurt her when you behaved rudely.

She was afraid more than she ever let on.

She knew she was not perfect.

She watched you when you slept.

She carried you a lot longer than nine months.

It broke her heart every time you cried.

She put you first every time over her.

She would do it all over again.

“Approached a crossing without looking. Who will eat his widow’s cooking?” – BURMA SHAVE

