“Out and About” Organ concert, hydration, and blood pressure

On Monday, May 1, we had the privilege of attending a superb organ concert featuring Dr. Michael Burkhardt. Thanks to the Southwest Michigan Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, this hour-long concert featured a festival of hymns with audience participation. The concert was held at the First Presbyterian Church, 320 N. Main St., in Three Rivers. This was the second organ concert at the church since Charles Collins became the pianist/organist at the church.

This church organ is one of the most popular in the state of Michigan. It is a Orgelbau klais, Bonn with 38 Ranks, 27 Stops, 30 Registers, 2022 Pipes, Three Divisions and Mechanical Action. I’m not an expert on pipe organs or music, but I do know that both Michael Burkhardt and Charles Collins know how to make those pipes sing.

Dr. Burkhardt is internationally known for innovative and inspiring hymn festivals and for creative work with children. He is in frequent demand as a choral clinician, organ recitalist, and hymn festival leader. We are hoping to have him return someday and share more of his musical talent. Until then, I will do my best to keep you informed of upcoming organ concerts held here at the First Presbyterian Church. Once you hear this organ, you won’t want to miss a single recital.

What do cowboy movies and war movies have in common? A real cowboy had a canteen of water attached somewhere on his saddle and a real combat soldier had a canteen filled with water attached to his combat belt. Perhaps this is one positive thing we learned when watching “Horse Operas” or tales from the jungles of a war movie. It’s extremely important to stay hydrated, even here in Michigan. We are almost completely surrounded by water, so why not make use of this natural resource? Keeping our bodies hydrated remedies many health issues. Water aids digestion and gets rid of waste. It works our joints by lubricating them. It makes saliva, which we need to eat. Water balances our body’s chemicals and our brain needs it to create hormones and neurotransmitters. It also delivers oxygen throughout our body. It’s tasteless, but it sure does quench a thirst.

Later this month, we’ll celebrate Memorial Day, a day we honor those men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country. On Memorial Day, May 29, the Hice-Shutes American Legion Post #170 will host the annual Memorial Day Parade. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. at the corner of Kelsey and North Main in Three Rivers. After passing through downtown Three Rivers, it will turn east on Michigan Avenue and proceed to Riverside Cemetery for a brief ceremony.

Usually during this time of the year, many of us make a visit to our family doctor for that spring checkup. Here are four questions you should ask your doctor about your heart:

How’s my blood pressure? A 2019 survey found that forty percent of Americans don’t know their blood pressure numbers, and sixty-four percent don’t know what those numbers mean. Normal blood pressure is less than 120/80.

What are my target cholesterol numbers and how do I measure up? A total cholesterol level under 200 is considered normal, but the best levels of heart-threatening low-density lipoproteins (LDLs) and triglycerides depend on your age, gender and whether you have other heart risks like diabetes.

Can you refer me to a dietitian? Fifty-nine percent of heart doctors say nutrition help can improve heart health as much as medications do.

Is it time to see a cardiologist? Your primary care doctor will likely refer you to a cardiologist if you have serious risk factors for heart disease.

Guys whose eyes are in their backs, get halos crossing railroad tracks. BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.