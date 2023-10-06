“Out and About” Organist concert, Fall Color Tour, and Columbus Day

“And though our days of love are few, yet let them be divine.” – T.S. Eliot

If you haven’t had the pleasure of listening to organist Charles Collins, please don’t let this opportunity pass you by. Charles Collins will present an organ recital entitled, “Bach to School” Sunday afternoon, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. The First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers/Centreville, 320 N. Main St., Three Rivers, will host this concert.

Selections will include music of Boehm, Hakim, Mendelssohn and, of course, Bach. A “Free Will” offering will be available, which will be used to help local schools. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.

Five things I wish I had learned sooner:

Being lonely doesn’t make you lonely, being surrounded by the wrong people does.

You can’t heal in the same environment that hurt you.

Ignoring red flags because you want to see the good in people will cost you later. Sometimes their behavior and how they react is your answer.

The grass isn’t greener somewhere else, the grass is green where you water it.

If you’re a giver, then know your limits, because takers don’t have any.

The Annual Fall Color Tour is Sunday, Oct. 8. The timing is almost perfect this year, when it comes to seeing some great colors. Here are some sights to visit and the hours the sights will be available around Three Rivers:

Hubbard’s Corey Lake Orchard, 12147 Corey Lake Rd., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Huss Project, 1008 Eighth St., Noon – 4 p.m.

Meyer Broadway Park, corner of Broadway and Roberts Road, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Corey Church of the Nazarene, 10056 Water St., Noon-4 p.m.

All locations will have plenty of family activities for everyone.

Next Monday, Oct. 9, is Columbus Day. It’s a legal holiday, but I’m not sure how it will be observed. The post office and some banks might be closed. If you’re an Ohio State Buckeye fan, please note that this holiday has nothing to do with Columbus, Ohio.

I’m not sure if this is true, or if it’s just an “Old Wive’s Tale”, but as you age, your bones contract a bit. As a result, you might slump over just a little and this could cause you discomfort. Dr. Pamela Peeke has some suggestions on how you can assess and fix your posture. She suggests that you stand so that your left side is adjacent to a full-length mirror. Turn your head slightly to see your reflection, or ask your partner to assess you. Then ask the following:

Where are my hips? Belly fat and too much sitting cause our hips to tilt forward. Tighten your stomach muscles, push your hips forward so the points of your hip bones are directly below your shoulders.

These suggestions might help your posture.

“Drove too long, driver snoozing. What happened next is not amusing.” – BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.