“Out and About” Plastic, vacations, and events

I’m not sure what year the movie “The Graduate” was released, but it was a big hit for Dustin Hoffman. In the movie, his character was told about a word that will be very popular in years to come. That word was “Plastic”. Plastic has become very popular indeed. Plastic makes up a good portion of what our cars are made of today. Plastic bags are what we all deal with on a daily basis. There are pros and cons in using plastic bags. The cons outnumber the pros. Here are some examples:

160,000 plastic bags are used globally every second.

Five trillion plastic bags are produced annually. Side by side, they can encircle the world seven times.

An average family will use 60 plastic bags on four visits to the supermarket.

Only 1 to 3% of plastic gags are recycled worldwide.

Plastic bags cause the death of many marine animals when they are mistaken for food.

School is starting in just a few weeks. In Indiana, some schools have already started. If you have the time and desire to still get in some family vacation time and really want to get away, here are some money-saving tips:

School is starting in just a few weeks. In Indiana, some schools have already started. If you have the time and desire to still get in some family vacation time and really want to get away, here are some money-saving tips: If you are planning to travel less than 500 miles, you might want to check out Amtrak and see if it might be better to take the train rather than fly. On any given day, there are a wide range of discounts and offers that can make taking the train cheaper than flying. If you are over 65, you might be eligible for a 10% discount on most regular fares. If you are thinking of traveling to Canada, the discount kicks in at 60.

Book flights on Sunday. Airfares vary not just based on when you fly, but also when you book. Booking your flight on a Sunday instead of Friday will save you an average of 15% on international flights and 5% on domestic flights.

Email independent hotels to negotiate. You’ll have more luck haggling with independent hotels on price than with chains.

Research has shown that when you sneeze, the air coming through your nose travels about 100 mph. God bless you!

Labor Day weekend is just around the corner. The Thirteenth Annual Bridge Walk happens on Monday, Labor Day, September 4. The Three Rivers Woman’s Club sponsors this –event and they cordially invite all “Bridge Walkers” to meet at the Farmer’s Market pavilion in Scidmore Park and cross the many bridges of Three Rivers. The Bridge Walk will run from 9 a.m. until noon. Hot dogs and a bake sale will also be on hand.

Ray Funeral Services would like to announce their grand reopening on Friday, September 8, from 4 to 7 PM. Located at 305 Rock River Avenue in Three Rivers, there will be refreshments and giveaways. WLKM Radio will be there, so join them to help welcome the Rays to the community.

“Pa likes the cream, Ma likes the jar. Both like the price, so there you are.” -BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!