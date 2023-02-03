“Out and About”: Recycling, the heart, and balancing

Recycling is something we should all be involved in. Unfortunately, there are some things that cannot be thrown in with the paper, tin cans and other normal recyclables. Fortunately, there are several cures to this situation. About once-a-year, we are all invited to take somethings to the county fairgrounds in Centreville. They will accept things like old television sets. Four times a year, we are able to take other items to the Westside Landfill Recycling Center, 60050 Roberts Road, in Three Rivers. Once each quarter they will accept styrofoam items such as dinnerware, take-out containers, meat/fish trays, and packing material. They will not accept insulation board and fire retardant foam. Here are the Saturdays for this year when the Recycling Center will be open for these special recyclable items: February 11; May 13; August 12; and November 11. Someone will be there to accept items from 7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

The Stonehouse Free Store, located at the corner of West and Bennett Streets in Three Rivers is in need of towels, bed sheets, blankets, and men’s clothing. The Free Store is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon. If dropping off donations, please do so before 11:30 a.m.

”Ya gotta have heart” is a familiar expression. Here are four amazing facts about that very important organ:

The blood vessels in your heart are the most likely to clog.

Nearly half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and no-symptom attacks are more common in men, but deadlier in women.

The best food for the heart could be bananas, but all produce helps. Research has shown that people who munched the most fruit and vegetables had 11 percent less cardiovascular disease than those who ate the least.

A great sport for your heart could be a sport which involves a racket. A study tracked 80,306 adults for nine years and found that tennis and badminton cut risk for fatal cardiovascular disease by 59 percent. Swimming and aerobics lowered the odds by 41 and 36 percent respectively.

The National Geographic channel on television is educational and interesting to watch. Sometime ago, an episode dealt with an area in East Africa. It showed women carrying heavy loads on the tops of their heads. I was curious enough to check into how they do this. Here is what I found out. It seems that balance and posture are the keys to this technique and young East African girls learn this from their mothers. They begin by walking around balancing very small, light objects. By the time they are young women, they can carry up to 25 percent of their body weight without using any more energy than they would wearing a light-weight hat. The secret to doing this is their remarkable posture control. They form a rigid straight line between their vertebrae and pelvis. When they walk there is very little movement of the head, neck or shoulders. The hips bob somewhat, but the ankles and knees do most of the moving. You don’t find this kind of information on the “Hip-Hop” channel.

Careless driving soon we hope, will go the way of brush and soap. BURMA SHAVE

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.