“Out and About” Rules of life, Global Warming and grocery prices

Here are six Rules of Life I wish I had known when I was younger:

Always speak less than necessary.

Life is a balance between holding on and letting go.

What we think, we become.

A great man is hard on himself. A small man is hard on others.

The future depends on what we do in the present.

What others think of you is none of your business.

Saturday, May 20, is Armed Forces Day. A day to honor and remember all those men and women who are currently serving, or who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America. On this day, members of American Legion Hice-Shutes Post #170 will be placing flags on the graves of those Americans who have served in the Armed Forces and are buried at Riverside Cemetery in Three Rivers. The flags will remain there until after Flag Day in June.

There’s plenty of street repair going on in Three Rivers and Northbound U.S. 131 from Hoffman Road is also covered with those orange barrels. These are your tax dollars at work. Watch your speed in this construction areas, because someone else is also. The end results will be worth the current inconvenience. As of this writing, Hoffman Street is now open. Thank you!

Global Warming is a topic of discussion more these days than ever before. More and more people are beginning to take this quite seriously. Here are five shocking facts that you may not be aware of:

Scientists predict that the global average temperature will rise between 2 and 12 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100.

Some countries are experiencing more rainfall while others are going through intense dry spells and heat waves.

Our oceans are becoming warmer and more acidic.

The glaciers are melting and sea levels are rising. This is a threat to coastal cities, crops and human lives.

Proof of some of these facts can be seen on the evening news.

According to the USDA, grocery prices have gone up 10 percent in the past year, the largest annual rise in 40 years. A proven way to contain grocery costs is to plan out the week’s meals and to buy food from a shopping list based solely on the plan. Just purchasing what is on that list can be very difficult. Friday is a great day for planning, because many stores post their week’s discounts and deals either on Thursday or Friday. Another good idea is to designate a shelf or bin in your fridge for all of those leftover foods. They could be eaten as snacks, or when your taste buds need just a sampling. You could designate one or two nights a week for just leftovers.

“Don’t stick your elbow out so far. It might go home in another car.” -BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.