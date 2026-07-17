Out and About: Seat belts, trivia, and the foot rest

“If wrinkles must be written on our brow, let them not be written upon the heart. The spirit should never grow old.” -James A. Garfield

Fastening your seat belt before driving off has become an automatic thing to just about everyone these days. If you fail to do so and get caught, it can cost you a $65. fine. Wearing a seat belt doesn’t need to be uncomfortable, if you know how to properly adjust it. Your seat belt’s shoulder strap should land across the center of your chest and not dig into your neck. This can be difficult to achieve for shorter drivers. You can adjust the height of the strap by finding the base of the pulley, which is near your left ear on the driver’s side and moving it up or down.

Here are a few things you might want to make note of should you decide to play Trivia: (They are body parts you didn’t realize had a real name)

Philtrum – The small groove between your nose and upper lip.

Lunula – The pale crescent shape at the base of your fingernail.

Glabella – The smooth area located between your eyebrows.

Hallux – The medical name for your big toe.

The next time you are vacuuming the interior of your car, you might notice a raised spot on the left side of the floor, where your clutch pedal might be located if you have a manual-shift transmission. This raised area is there for you to keep your left foot, because normally you only use your right foot for both the gas and brake pedals. This area helps you brace and add a little more control in your body. You shouldn’t need to pay extra for it.

Here is some useless information you don’t really need to know:

The next time you are vacuuming the interior of your car, you might notice a raised spot on the left side of the floor, where your clutch pedal might be located if you have a manual-shift transmission. This raised area is there for you to keep your left foot, because normally you only use your right foot for both the gas and brake pedals. This area helps you brace and add a little more control in your body. You shouldn’t need to pay extra for it. Here is some useless information you don’t really need to know: Ulysses S. Grant could not stand the sight of animal blood and hated red meat.

Gerald Ford is the only person to serve as both Vice-President and President without being elected.

Joe Biden commuted by train from Delaware to Washington, DC every day for thirty-six years.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.