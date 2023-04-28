“Out and About” Swap meet, oil, and Lake Superior

The St. Joe Valley Old Engine Association invites everyone to come out for their Annual Michiana Swap Meet, Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6. As always, the Swap Meet will be held at “Boot Hill Ranch”, located at 10542 Bair Lake St., near Jones, Michigan. Admission is $5. This is a family event for anyone interested in all types of engines. Of course, food and all types of fun events will be on the grounds. This is a great way to start the summer.

We all want to feel welcome with others. Being given the “cold shoulder” can change anyone’s attitude. In today’s world giving someone the cold shoulder means that a person treats someone in an unfriendly or dismissive way, but the phrase first emerged in early-19th-century Scotland, it is said to have literally referred to a way in which people tried to get rid of unwanted houseguests. It seems that hosts of large house parties might serve an unwelcome guest a cold, inferior cut of meat. This could be the shoulder, which is considered tough, while other guests would receive a hot meal consisting of better cuts of meat. By doing this, conditions were set that were designed to encourage the unwanted guest to leave earlier than others.

I’m not planning to ever own or lease an automobile that is totally electric. I recently borrowed a car that was a hybrid. I enjoyed the experience. My mileage was great, because I used less gasoline. I’m in pretty good health, but I doubt if I’ll see the day when there aren’t any gasoline-powered vehicles.

In 2018, there were an estimated 1.73 trillion barrels of oil in the world. This is enough oil to last another fifty years with an average global oil consumption of 95 million barrels per day.

Demand for oil has grown non-stop more or less since the industrial revolution and is expected to continue to grow until at least 2030. In the last quarter of 2019 global oil demand increased by 1.9 million barrels per day, mainly due to increase oil consumption in China.

Oil and other natural resources are very precious to all of us and it’s up to everyone to take better care of these resources. Not for us today, but more for our children and grandchildren.

Here are some more facts to brag about when it comes to talking about Lake Superior.

Lake Superior contains three quadrillion gallons of water. All five of the Great Lakes combined contain six quadrillion gallons.

It’s estimated that there are about 100 million lake trout in Lake Superior. This amounts to nearly one-fifth of the human population of North America. I’m sure there is still a limit when it comes to how many lake trout you can catch at any one time.

Contained within Lake Superior is a whopping ten percent of the world’s fresh surface water.

In future weeks, I’ll share information on some of the other Great Lakes. If you are a teacher, feel free to share this information with your students. If you are the host of a trivia contest. You may also use some of these interesting facts.

If air travel is part of your career, you might want to jot down these few hints on how to save when traveling by air.

Use your airline card to save on other expenses, such as free checked baggage or discounts on in-flight food and drink.

Don’t pass cars on curve or hill. If the cops don’t get you, morticians will BURMA SHAVE

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.