“Out and About” Television, grammar, and a well update

Like many, I’m addicted to television. If one of my favorite programs is not on, I’ll channel-surf to find something that might amuse me temporarily. My mother would be displeased, to say the least. I’ve never been much of a reader, and I respect those who always have a book in their hands.

For more than 75 years, TV has entertained and informed us. It was more than just a passing fad. There have been some moments on TV when many of us were glued to the “Boobtube”. Here are eight of those memorable moments:

September 26, 1960, the Nixon-Kennedy Debate. Seventy million viewers saw a nervous Nixon take on the photogenic Kennedy.

July 20, 1969, the Moon Landing. Ninety percent of all Americans witnessed live as Neil Armstrong took that one step by man, a giant leap for mankind.

February 22, 1980, the Miracle on Ice. The U.S. Olympic hockey team beat the Soviets, who were the heavily favored.

June 29, 1981, the wedding of Lady Diana and Prince Charles. Around the world, seven hundred fifty million watched the historical event.

July 13, 1985, Live Aid. Roughly one point nine billion people in 150 nations joined this all-star music fundraiser.

January 28, 1986, the Challenger Explosion. NASA’s space shuttle blew up, live on TV, just 73 seconds after takeoff.

November 9, 1989, the Fall of the Berlin Wall. Millions watched as the East-West divide came down.

January 16-17, 1991, the start of the Gulf War. TV viewers worldwide watched the opening salvo of Operation Desert Storm.

Those born after 1991 missed a lot of history being made. Hopefully, these events made the history books.

I do not have a college degree, and I was just an average student in school. I worked very hard just to get passing grades. English Grammar was probably one of my better subjects, and I thank Mrs. Mattson, Miss Metzger and my parents for their guidance in helping me to be as well-spoken as I try to be. If interested, here are several right and wrong samples of grammar:

Wrong: “It is me”. Right: “It is I”.

Wrong: “It is them”. Right: “It is they”.

I do not know the rules why the above examples are proper, or improper. My reason was that they just sounded better. Mrs. Lasko didn’t accept my reasoning.

Good news from the American Legion Post in Three Rivers. We now have a permit to dig a new well for the Post. Once the well has been dug, we’ll need to get the water tested before we can reopen. We don’t have a date yet to reopen, but the way things are going, it should be sometime this month. I will keep you updated on the progress. The Legion thanks everyone for their patience and understanding.

