Out and About: ‘The Tribe,’ breakfast, and cancer

“There is nothing impossible for him who tries.” -Alexander the Great

There is a tribe in St. Joe County that is not Native American. This tribe is made up seven women. There are two men and me who are “Tribe Associates.” The Tribe meets weekly at a restaurant for breakfast.

Lacey is usually one of the first one to arrive and she secures a table for the group. She has only used force one or two times to make sure a table was available for the Tribe. Lacey usually orders one waffle and a slice of bacon. No syrup is needed because Lacey feels Maple trees shouldn’t have to bleed just for her. Carrie Ann sits next to Lacey, because Carrie Ann is shy and looks to Lacey for support. Bonnie usually arrives a little later than the others. Her late arrival is attributed to the fact that she sometimes has trouble getting the top back up on her sports car. Too many gentlemen try to help Bonnie and she must fight them off. Bonnie is extremely quiet, because she is busy listening to the others making sure no one is using inappropriate language. Patty Brown sits between Bonnie and Ferd. Patty cannot hear out of her right ear, which is okay because Bonnie doesn’t say much, but Ferd does. More about Ferd and the rest of the Tribe next week. I don’t want too much excitement in one column.

I can’t remember a time when Cancer was not a huge concern. Hopefully, there will be a cure someday. There are many forms of Cancer and I feel that we all have a form of it in our system. All that is needed is to have it activated. Skin Cancer is something that we can avoid somewhat by just following some helpful advice. Harmful rays from the sun can penetrate clouds. Many are not aware of this fact. These rays are the strongest between 10 AM and 2 PM. Sun-worshiping should be avoided during this time. However, for those doing outdoor work or recreational activities; apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes prior to exposure and again every two hours.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.

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