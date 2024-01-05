“Out and About” Water, resolutions, and self-care

“Our flag is our country’s symbol of ideals that are meant to last.” -Pam Munoz Ryan

Welcome to 2024. May your worst day this year outshine your best day of 2023. May we all have more love for each other and care more about each others feelings than we ever have before.

My doctor has told me many times that I should drink more water. By doing so, I would be a healthier person.

It’s no secret that water is essential for good health. Every cell in our body needs water to function properly, and even mild dehydration can interfere with our physical and mental performance. Unfortunately, many of us don’t drink enough water daily, and one of the first signs of dehydration is fatigue. This might be one of the reasons I feel worn out without exerting that much energy. I’m going to start my day with a glass of water to take my morning medication. I’ve been drinking lemonade, so perhaps water might change my energy level. If you have the same symptoms, perhaps you might want to follow my example. If you spend time at the gym, carry a water bottle with you and drink before, during and after you exercise.

In summary, there are many signs that you might not drink enough water. These include fatigue, bad breath, poor skin health, headaches, and being sick often. If you might be experiencing any of these symptoms, up your water intake. It’s been recommended to drink eight glasses of water daily, carry a water bottle with you, if possible, and eat foods that are high in water content.

I’m not much into New Year’s Resolutions, so I thought I’d share some good advice that might benefit all of us this new year.

“There is no such thing in anyone’s life as an unimportant day.” ~ Alexander Woollcott

Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.” ~ William James

“It is in spending oneself that one becomes rich.” ~ Sarah Bernhardt

“You must give some time to your fellow men. Even if it’s a little thing, do something for others, something for which you get no pay, but the privilege of doing it.” ~ Albert Schweitzer

Here are five steps to “Self-Care”: If it feels wrong, don’t do it.

Say exactly what you mean.

Don’t be a people-pleaser.

Never speak bad about yourself.

Let go of what you can’t control.

I’ll have six more next week.

I’ll have six more next week. As I get older, I realize: I talk to myself, because there are times I need expert advice.

My people skills are just fine. My tolerance for idiots needs some work.

The biggest lie I tell myself is “I don’t need to write that down. I’ll remember it.”

Even duct tape can’t fix stupid – but it sure does muffle the sound.

Lately, I’ve noticed that people my age are so much older than me.

Let’s all do what we can to make this world a better place.

SHALOM

