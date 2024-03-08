“Out and About” WD-40, daylight savings time, and 90-year-old advice

“May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our own country.” -Daniel Webster

I’ve heard that as long as you have a roll of duct tape and a can of WD-40, you can fix just about anything. I have both in my tool box. Here are some special uses for WD-40:

Removes crayon marks from walls. These marks were put on walls by some really cute kids.

Removes tree sap from your car. All you need to do is spray the area and let sit for just a few seconds, then wipe off.

Will attract fish. A good addition to your tackle box. The oil mimics the scent of baitfish. Should use in moderation as it will repel fish if you use too much. Just apply it to your lure or bait. It does improve the smell of worms.

It will remove candle soot from the glass in a lamp.

Keeps windows from fogging up. Just apply a small amount to the inside of your window.

Removes gum from your shoe. Spray a liberal amount on the sole of the shoe and let sit for a few minutes. The lubricating properties help break down the gum. I don’t know if this works, should you get gum in your hair.

Next Sunday, March 10, Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 a.m. This is when you set your clocks ahead one hour and lose one hour of sleep. Make sure you’re not late for church. If you work the night shift on Saturday, you probably will not get paid overtime.

If you want to live a healthier and happier life, you might want to listen to someone who has lived more years than you. I had lunch with a 90-year-old a few weeks ago and learned more than I have learned in a long time. I took notes so that I would remember some of the advice, and I’d like to share some of this advice with you folks.

Your job won’t take care of you when you are sick. Your friends and parents will. Stay in touch. If your parents are still living, spend some special time with them. You have no idea how good this will make you feel.

Cry with someone. It’s more healing than crying alone.

Save for retirement starting with your first paycheck.

This month’s Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, March 12, from 11:30 AM until 5:15 PM at the JOCO Center, located on Wood Street, in Three Rivers. There is currently a blood shortage here in St. Joe County, so all who can, are encouraged to show up and donate.

“It is not fair to ask of others what you are not willing to do yourself.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

