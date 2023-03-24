“Out and About”-Wellness beliefs, a shoe drive, and the arrival of spring

I’m curious to know who “They” are. “They” are supposed to be the authority on whatever is good or bad for us. “They” used to say that eggs are bad for us, now “They” say that the consumption of eggs is not all that bad. I prefer to follow my doctor’s advice, or at least someone in the field of science. Smoking pot, or the possession of the substance was illegal at one time, and now “Pot Shops” can be found without looking too far. It’s even advertised on the billboards. Does this mean that “weed” isn’t all that bad for us? There are many wellness beliefs that just aren’t that true. Here are five things that have been proven through science. You may believe what you want.

• Rumor: You need 10,000 steps a day to live longer. Research has shown that as few as 6000 steps a day can do it. A study from 2022 found that adults sixty years of age and older who clocked 6000 to 8000 steps a day had a 50 to 60 percent lower chance of an early death.

• Rumor: Coffee dehydrates you. Science has shown that caffeine is a mild diuretic, which means that it can stimulate your body to produce extra urine.

• Rumor: If you have a heart attack, you will have chest pains. Science has shown that bout 42% of women and 31% of men don’t experience chest pains during a heart attack. Other symptoms include shortness of breath, light-headedness, nausea and pain or discomfort in the back, neck, jaw, or one or both arms.

• Rumor: Air hand dryers are more hygienic than paper towels. Science has shown that they may save trees, but air hand dryers in public restrooms don’t remove germs as well as paper towels. They may also spread germs around. A study published in the “Journal of Hospital Infection” found that airborne bacteria counts were 27 times higher when jet air dryers were used.

• Rumor: You’ll get sick if you go out with wet hair or no coat. Science says that colds are caused by viruses, not cold temperatures. Cold temperatures may suppress the immune response, so if you do encounter a virus, you may be more likely to get sick.

My personal advice is to eat healthy, get plenty of rest and do everything in moderation. This is especially true as you get older.

The Constantine High School National Honor Society is hosting a shoe drive. “Soles 4 Souls” is collecting used gently worn shoes that you don’t wear anymore. Drop boxes are located at Eastside, Riverside, Middle School and High School in Constantine. All shoes and clothing donated will be sent to people in need throughout the world. For more information, contact sbacheller60@constps.org or obrezden@constps.org. You have no idea how greatly appreciated your donations will be.

As of Monday, March 20, Spring has arrived. Remember, we live in Michigan, so don’t be in too much of a hurry to put away the snowblower and snow shovel. However, it might be a good idea to check the blades and fluids on the lawn mower. While you’re at it, you might check the garage for things you don’t need anymore. If you get rid of that pile of stuff, you might be able to get your car inside.

Give hand signals to those behind. They don’t know what’s in your mind. – BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.