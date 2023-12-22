“Out and About” White Christmas, showering, and napping

A quote worth sharing: “Ten men in our country could buy the whole world, and ten million can’t buy enough to eat.” – Will Rogers

Winter officially begins this Thursday, December 21. This is my favorite day of the year, because on this date, the days start getting a little longer.

Rumor has it that the chances of us having a white Christmas are slim. This does not break my heart, but I do have sympathy to those of you with children and grandchildren who love the snow.

This is the last week for Christmas shopping. Next Monday is Christmas, so I’ll take this opportunity to wish each and every one of you a very Merry Christmas. May your holiday be filled with an over abundance of love and memorable family gatherings.

Believe it or not, I’ve had several people wanting more information on why they should shower every other day. Here is that information, hoping that everyone will feel fresh and aglow from head to toe.

Showering every other day can improve the health of your hair. Similar to your skin, when you wash your hair, you strip it of its natural oils, which can lead to dryness and breakage. By giving your hair a chance to produce its own oils, you can improve its overall health. Besides, showering every other day can also help to promote hair growth. When you expose your hair to water daily, the follicles can become damaged, which leads to slower growth. Those of you who are balding, might want to make a note of this. Those of you who prefer to shave your head, please disregard this and shower whenever you want.

Babies and toddlers are the ones who usually take naps. Even in kindergarten, there was a time when we all picked out a small mat and laid down on the floor and rested for about fifteen minutes. It was sort of a timeout for us and no one seemed to complain. As I’ve gotten older, taking an afternoon nap seems to help me feel better, and as a result, I don’t fall asleep that much during Wheel of Fortune. Taking a nap during the day can do wonders for your health. Napping for thirty minutes can improve your mood, increase your alertness, and boost your energy levels. It can also help to improve your cognitive performance and reduce stress levels. In addition, napping can help to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. If you are still a part of the everyday work force, you might want to wait until you get home before taking a nap.

This being the last week to do that Christmas shopping, and if you’re a man who would rather shop on his own, yet is persuaded to accompany the “Mrs.”, here are some suggestions that might free you of having to go shopping with the boss:

Set all the alarm clocks in the house-ware department to go off at five-minute intervals.

Go to the Service Desk and try to put a bag of M&Ms on layaway.

Move a “CAUTION – WET FLOOR” sign to a carpeted area.

Go into a clothes changing booth and yell out, “Where’s the toilet paper?”

Early to bed, early to rise, was meant for those old fashioned guys who don’t use..BURMA SHAVE

Shalom!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.