Partygoers in TR ring in new year with Midnight on Main

The ceremonial ball gets lowered from a Three Rivers Fire Department ladder truck to cap off Midnight on Main Sunday evening, ringing in 2024 while attendees watch. COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

(From left to right): Ashley Kline, Terra Miller and Zach Slaton take a picture at the photo booth inside the Riviera Theatre lobby during Sunday night’s Midnight on Main festivities.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — A chilly night on Main Street did not deter the dozens that gathered in the middle of downtown Three Rivers Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. to count down the final minute of 2023 and usher in 2024 with a ball drop that, while it wasn’t Times Square in New York City, it was uniquely Three Rivers.

Downtown Three Rivers was the setting for the fourth-ever Midnight on Main event on New Year’s Eve, put on by the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority (DDA), a celebration that was both small in scale but large in heart.

“It was a fabulous night, and we had a great time,” DDA Director Cameron Mains said.

The event closed down the downtown area of Main Street for a few hours, with festivities beginning at 8 p.m. and ending just a little bit after midnight. The night included a talent showcase that had 10 performers, live music from DJ Downtown, and a photo booth inside the Riviera Theatre lobby. The Riviera Theater Bar and Useless Creatures Brewing Company were open extended hours to give attendees a place to stay warm while also grabbing beverages and snacks. Free merchandise was also being given away for people if they wanted them.

Mains said he wasn’t sure how well everything would be received with the chilly weather, but said things were received generally positively by those in attendance.

“We had a lot of moving parts for this event, and it’s hard to kind of shoot for, because the weather is so unpredictable this time of year,” “We never know if people are wanting to come and stand outside in Michigan at the end of December; you never know what you’re going to get, but you can always tell when it comes for the ball drop, everyone comes outside.”

As has been tradition for the few years it has gone on, Midnight on Main concluded with a ball drop assisted by the Three Rivers Fire Department in the final seconds of 2023 to help bring in the new year. Those in attendance, most of which filed out of the bars that were open to come and celebrate, yelled out the countdown as it went, before quickly switching over to celebrating, dancing and singing along to Auld Lang Syne.

Those who stuck around for the festivities said they had a good time. Many were local residents, including Terra Miller of Three Rivers, who said this was her first time attending.

“I didn’t know this was a thing; I’ve lived here my whole life, I’ve lived here 43 years, and this is the first night I’ve came out and this is exciting,” Miller said. “There’s lots of people and the local businesses were open, and it’s just a friendly atmosphere. Lots of people open to hanging out, and it’s been very good.”

Jamie Lewis of Three Rivers said she hopes it can be a tradition for her and her family to attend, having attended a Midnight on Main event in the past.

“We came out last year, and we plan on continuing it if I can,” Lewis said.

Some attendees this year came from out of town. Cassidy Graber came to the event from Shipshewana with a friend of hers from Portage, saying the pair were looking for an event to attend and came across Midnight on Main.

“We were kind of looking a little bit, but this is a central location for us,” Graber said. “I think it was pretty cool, seeing a small town coming together and the community aspect of it.”

Melanie Bidelman came from the Quincy area to attend and hang out with friends in the area, and said the event was a “pretty good vibe.”

“I liked watching the people dance and being silly,” Bidelman said.

Andy McGrail of Jones attended the event with his wife Sheri. He said he didn’t know it was going on until they went out to eat that night, but he added it was “great to bring the people out” for a New Year’s Eve event in Three Rivers, and praised the “comradery” of the event in general.

“It’s cold, but everyone’s talking and socializing, and we’ve met people we haven’t met before,” Andy said. “We wish more people were out here, but they’ve done a nice job. … The music is good, the people are lively and talkative and friendly.”

“It’s wonderful to be able to spend the time and enjoy the surroundings and be able to patronize the businesses,” Sheri added.

Mains, the DDA director, said he was pleased with the attendance of Sunday night’s festivities, and said having people mingle about and talk all night is one of the biggest aspects of the night.

“Downtown is really the watering hole for our city, so this is where we’re all invited, it’s the best-lit place the safest place in town,” Mains said. “I was happy with the turnout, and it’s always hard to tell with this event, but anything we can do to activate the space on a Sunday night that would normally be nothing happening is a success.

“It’s great to have people from out of town and out of state; there’s so much tourism and it feels good to know that everyone has New Year’s Eve plans and traditions, but enjoy traveling to Three Rivers, because they know what we have here is so special,” Mains added.

In the future, Mains said he hopes to have more downtown businesses participate and be open for the festivities.

“These events really do attract a large number of people, even from outside the area, so it’s a good chance to grow awareness of the businesses,” Mains said. “Working on getting them on board is one of my goals.”

Mains also praised the ball drop itself.

“I grew up watching the ball drop in New York City, but to have something here really elevates out event and speaks more to downtown as that place where we come together as a community,” Mains said. “I want to thank the Three Rivers Fire Department for making it happen.”

To cap off the evening, Mains shared a bit of a New Year’s wish for downtown.

“In 2024, I’d like to encourage people to come back downtown and shop local,” Mains said.

