Passage allows schools to start making improvements

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MCBAIN – McBain schools will be making various upgrades and maintaining facilities as a result of appove by voters on Tuesday of a bond issue and sinking fund.

“The middle school gym floor replacement, would also include asbestos abatement (mastic under the floor),” superintendent Scott Akom said. “For roof replacement, we have sections of the roof that are from 1988 and 1998, these are the sections that are leaking. We would also replace flooring in the elementary and high school.

“We are also planning on renovating the middle part of the high school building which should allow us to create more classroom space rather than building new classrooms. We would also use funds for HVAC upgrades.”

Akom added: “This is the wonderful thing about a sinking fund, we are able to prioritize projects. For example, we just had our security audit, which was funded by a grant. We did not realize some of the things that we needed to upgrade, this can shift projects.

“We are planning on using a committee approach to prioritize the projects. This allows us to pay as you go rather than doing it all at once like a bond.”