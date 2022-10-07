Pat’s Bits and Pieces: You can sure tell it’s October, especially in an election year

I’ll bet you thought I was going to write about fall color… well not quite yet, although it is getter pretty colorful out there.

I know it is October this year because of the television. I am talking about television commercials. The first Tuesday in November – Election Day – is now only a month away and two out of every three ads aired are political – which irritates me no end as I am trying to work in the office while the set is blasting away in the living room.

Luckily this multi-purpose room (today my office) in our “big camper” has a door I can close. It dulls the noise somewhat so I don’t get so distracted.

Funny how many habits you can acquire over the years. Used to be I wouldn’t turn the set on for two or three days while Jack was at work. I can tell you I am not missing much TV information now though, especially the mis-information in those commercials.

It seems every single candidate is trying to convince us that he/she is the perfect one for the job and the “other guy” would cause complete disaster for the federal budget, the economy, social programs and even the environment. The “mudslinging” is phenomenal and particularly “dirty” this election year.

I wonder why each candidate doesn’t just stick to touting their own qualifications and to what he/she would do if elected. Wouldn’t that be a refreshing change? And, it would be nice if someone would explain all those proposals fairly. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I am totally confused.

In listening to the pro, and con commercials, about Proposal 3, I am surprised that what I am reading on my absentee ballot isn’t remotely what the tv ads are saying – either for or against!!

So, I am reading carefully and doing a bit of investigation on the internet before I actually make up my mind on that one…

Also, This is our first election as members of a different county. Since we are now in Isabella, I’m finding I don’t have a clue about the candidates — more study needed, I guess. The names are not as familiar as those running in Clare County. I know who I would vote for on that ballot.

So now that I am living with a “retiree,” the noise level around the house is a bit higher than it used to be these days. Normally, the “boob tube” would be off this time of day, but with Jack home looking for something to do (watching action movies is his first choice), although sometimes he takes care of a chore or two from his “list” that he never writes down…

What I can’t figure out is how he can have the TV going full blast and be sound asleep at the same time.

This has been a whole new chapter in our nearly 56 years of married life. My big strong, “take charge,” – “I’ll do it myself!” guy is now tied to a reclining chair, unless he is heading down the hall to the bathroom, or “fixing stuff” in the garage… Sometimes he even sleeps in that recliner, since lying flat in bed just as comfortable some nights.

He may not be able to do as much as he used to (example – his recent “slip” off the ladder), but I am discovering he is a great “armchair” coach and willingly broadcasts “how to” instructions and chore reminders any time I need them (and even occasionally when I don’t).

Now that he is retired and I am still working, besides the outside lawn stuff, he has taken over most of the household chores I used to do (I call him the ‘house husband’) and doing a pretty fair job if I don’t look at things too closely… He even cooks (or provides) most of our meals, handles the laundry (a chore he took over years ago) and does the kitchen cleanup nearly always.

He is pretty handy, I’d say, but I am still the best cook for the complicated stuff…