Paw Paw Auto Dealer to hold Book Sale in March

Tapper Chevy and Tapper Ford, of Paw Paw, are currently collecting books for an upcoming book sale. Books of all types are being collected for the sale to be held in March.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Van Buren County Chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination L:ibrary, a program that mails free books to children from birth to age 5.

Donations may be dropped off at the front desk.