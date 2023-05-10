Paw Paw baseball picks up split with Dowagiac

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Paw Paw baseball team couldn’t slow down visiting Dowagiac in the first game of the two’s doubleheader on Thursday, falling 13-9. The Red Wolves got things going in game two however, as they were able to pick up a 9-4 victory.

In game one, Micah Major had a good relief pitching appearance, going four innings and giving up one run.

On offense Landon Buhl had three singles, Gunnar Goodell had a double, single and two RBI, Jack Hindenach and Remi Hahn had two hits and one RBI each, Joe Miller had two singles and Andrew Lehto had one hit and two RBI.

In game two, Lehto was able to pick up his first win, tossing five innings and giving up two earned runs and striking out five.

As for the offense, Kai Huntley smacked two hits and two RBI, Hahn had a double, a single and two RBI and Drew Crain hit for two singles. Matthew Hartman had a double that drove in two runs, Goodell and Dylan Abnet had one hit and one RBI apiece and Lehto was able to add in a single.

On Wednesday, May 3 Paw Paw lost both Wolverine Conference games to Edwardsburg, 3-1 and 10-2.

Hahn pitched well despite taking the loss, as he went six innings and gave up one earned run and struck out six.

Lehto had two hits, Hindenach had a double and an RBI with Nick Boyd and Hartman getting one hit each.

In the nightcap, Hartman had two hits, Cain had one hit and a walk and with a single each was Hindenach, Boyd and Lehto.

Mattawan baseball goes 2-3 in three day stretch

The Mattawan baseball team had contests on three straight days last week. The Wildcats capped off the busy stretch with two wins on Saturday, taking down Walled Lake Central 3-2 and Livonia Franklin 4-1.

Against Walled Lake Central, Schultz went all seven innings and gave up two earned runs while striking out seven and walking one.

O’Reilly had a double, single and two RBI to highlight the offense.

Against Livonia Franklin, Welch, DeJong and Murphy all saw action on the mound, giving up just four hits and combining to strike out eight.

The offense was led by Brendan Garza with two hits and one RBI.

On Friday, at home against Kalamazoo Christian, Mattawan lost 5-4.

Jominy started the game pitching, going four and one-third innings and giving up two earned runs while striking out six and walking two. Walsh and Yager had two hits apiece and Warn drove in two runs.

On Thursday, taking on Portage Northern, Mattawan lost 4-2 and 3-2.

In game one, Garza took the loss, giving up three runs on four hits, while striking out nine batters. Garza, Yager, Walsh and Atkinson had one hit apiece.

Game two saw the trio of Schultz, DeJong and Welch combine to strike out 11 batters.

The Mattawan offense could only manage two hits however.

Lawton softball drops pair of games at Constantine

The Lawton softball team played at Constantine on Friday, but were unable to pick up a victory, dropping both ends of the doubleheader, 9-0 and 13-3.

In game one, Kylee Somers took the loss, going four innings and giving up nine runs, five earned on 10 hits, three strikeouts and five walks.

Sarah Hernandez and Ella Richter had the teams lone hits. Lily McCory also reached base by drawing a walk.

In game two, Addy Smith took the loss, going four and one-third innings and giving up 13 runs, nine earned on 11 hits, one strikeout and five walks.

Richter had a single and two RBI, with McCory, Hernandez and Kasey Franks getting one hit apiece.

Lawrence softball drops pair to Cassopolis

The Lawrence softball team played at Cassopolis on Monday. The Lady Tigers came up short in both the conference games though, falling 10-0 and 19-9.

In the opener, Hailey Camp struck out three batters, while the offense was led by Lilianna Gonzalez with a base hit.

In game two, Alyssa Coombs struck out one batter and Camp was able to strike out two batters.

Gonzalez had a big game at the plate with three hits and four RBI, while Leslie Reed, Coombs, Carolina Mancera, Kelsey Harroun, Kaylin Leyva and Beth Formeus had one hit each.