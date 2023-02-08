Paw Paw Early Elementary Paraprofessional Hailed as a Hero for Saving a Child’s Life

Jennifer “Jen” Carra, a paraprofessional at Paw Paw Early Elementary, shown in photo above, center, is being celebrated and recognized as a hero by performing the Heimlich maneuver to save the life of a second-grade student, who began choking during lunch. Cara is shown with District Superintendent Rick Reo, at right, and Dennis Reynolds, Van Buren Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS) operations manager, at left.

Photo courtesy Paw Paw Public Schools

PAW PAW – Jennifer “Jen” Carra, a paraprofessional at Paw Paw Early Elementary, is being celebrated and recognized as a hero. When a second-grade student was choking during lunch earlier last week, fellow students alerted Carra that the child was in distress, and Carra quickly took action by performing the Heimlich maneuver to save the child’s life.

Reflecting on her action, Carra said, “I was only doing what a mom would do in that situation.”

Paw Paw Public Schools’ Superintendent Rick Reo along with Paw Paw Fire Department Chief Jim

DeGroff IV, Van Buren Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Operations Manager Dennis Reynolds and Paw Paw Early Elementary Principal Leah Barnes delivered a bouquet of flowers and sincere gratitude to Carra for her heroic efforts.

Reynolds and DeGroff praised Carra for her reaction, which may well have saved a life. Barnes said Carra deserves praise and gratitude; she will use the incident as a reminder with staff about lunchtime safety and readiness.

“We applaud Mrs. Carra for her heroic acts in saving a student from choking on Tuesday afternoon at Paw Paw Early Elementary,” said Superintendent Reo.

Following the choking incident, PPPS Registered Nurse Cathy Lancaster examined the student,

determined that she was fine, and then notified the student’s parents of the incident.