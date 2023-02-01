Courier-Leader & Flashes News Paw Paw firefighters battle house fire Posted on February 1, 2023February 1, 2023 Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 92 Views On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 7:10 p.m., the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a possible structure fire at the intersection of East Michigan Avenue and Hastings Street in the Village of Paw Paw. Arriving at the scene, firefighters found the residence fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is believed to have originated in a wood burning stove. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within an hour. No injuries were reported. Also assisting at the scene were members of the Paw Paw Quick Response Team, Van Buren Emergency Medical Services, and the Paw Paw Police Department.Photo courtesy/Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department Share this:PrintEmailTweetMorePocketTelegramWhatsApp