Paw Paw firefighters recognize Quillen in Roscommon

Members of the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department traveled to Roscommon, Mich., where they took part on Sept. 16, in an annual State Tribute for fallen firemen, held by the Michigan State Firemen’s Association. This year, Paw Paw firefighter Lt. Ethan Quillen, who died in the line of duty Feb. 22, was recognized for his service. In photo, Quillen’s widow, Kaitlyn, and their daughter, Loghenn, look at the memorial marker, with Lt. Quillen’s name engraved on it. In second photo, members of the Paw Paw Fire Department are shown standing in front of the 9-11 FDNY caisson truck.

Photos courtesy/Steve and Stephanie Richardson