Paw Paw football improves to 2-0

By John Raffel

Correspondent

PAW PAW — Paw Paw had a dominant night on the field on Thursday over Parma Western 42-7.

“Led by a strong defense and the ground and pound of Paw Paw’s offense, the Red Wolves put up 42 straight points before giving up a touchdown late in the fourth quarter,” assistant coach Parker Williams said. “Kalein Tate had a trio of touchdowns on the day, which included a 80 yard run, to go along with two punt returns of 70 yards, 7 tackles and a swatted pass which was nearly picked off. Carter Buhl had a pair of touchdowns, one being 69 yards.”

The entire defensive unit put up impressive numbers, as Brendan Kennedy and Andrew Shafer were each able to intercept Parma’s quarterback and several players had TFLs and sacks on the night.

“Defense dominated the whole night,” Paw Paw coach Dennis Strey said. “Quarterback Max Macias made a couple of key throws on third and longs to keep drives going.”

Leader in stats for Paw Paw:

Kalein Tate- 18 rushes, 172 rush yards, 3 TDs, 1 reception for 16 yards: 3 solo tackles, 4 assisted, and 1 pass Knockdown (2 punt returns of 60+ yards).

Carter Buhl- 9 rushes, 102 yards, 2TD, 1 rec for 8 yards: 2 solo, 5 assisted, and 1 sack/

Gunnar Gale- 3 rushes, 11 yards, 1 TD: 1 solo, 5 assisted, 1 sack, 1 TFL.

Ben Newell- 3 solo, 6 assisted, 2 tackles for losses.

Andrew Schaefer- 3 solo, 4 assisted, 1 sack, 1 interceptions

Bradley Sikkema- 5 solo, 5 assisted, and 1 TFL.

Zachary Klimp- 3 solo, 5 assisted, and 1 TFL.

Logan Turnock- 1 solo, 4 assisted, 1 sack, and 3 TFL.

Brennan Kennedy- 6 solo, 6 assisted, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 knockdown.