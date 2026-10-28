Paw Paw heads to playoffs at 8-1

By John Raffel

Correspondent

PAW PAW — Paw Paw closed out the regular season against 7-1 Vicksburg on the road with a 14-7 win, ending the regular season with an 8-1 record.

Stout defense gave Paw Paw the edge as they held the high-scoring Bulldogs to only one touchdown on the night.

Ben Newell and Carter Buhl led the defense and Andrew Schaefer had a pick late in the fourth. Carter Buhl and Kalien Tate both had over 100 rushing yards on the night, and Buhl found the endzone twice.

Kalien Tate: 26 carries for 122 yards, 1 rec 4 yards: 3 solo, 5 assisted.

Carter Buhl: 22 carries for 167 yards, 2 rushing TDs, 1 rec 22 yards: 8 solo, 4 assisted, 2 TFL.

Ben Newell: 1 rush for 4 yards: 5 solo, 4 assisted, 1 TFL.

Brennan Kennedy: 1 rec 11 yards: 3 solo, 5 assisted.

Andrew Shaefer: 4 solo, 1 assisted, 1 INT, 1 knock down

Ben Flanders: 4 solo, 3 assisted, 1 knock down,

Playoffs

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Vicksburg (7-2) 58.889 at Edwardsburg (9-0) 66.111

Paw Paw (8-1) 62.778 at Portland (9-0) 63.778

DISTRICT 2

Hastings (7-2) 60.556 at Stevensville Lakeshore (8-1) 66.000

Marshall (8-1) 60.889 at Grand Rapids South Christian (8-1) 65

Coach Dennis Strey: “Our defense did a great job on Friday holding them to seven points and keeping constant pressure on the quarterback. Benny Flanders was great in several man coverage situations. On offense Max Macias made a couple of big throws to keep drives alive. The power run game returned to pound a couple of scores in the second half.

“Portland is a very well-coached team known for their discipline and physical brand of football. Our guys are excited for the opportunity to face them Friday night a their place.”