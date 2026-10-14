Paw Paw soccer wins 6-0

By John Raffel

Correspondent

PAW PAW — The Paw Paw Red Wolves soccer team hosted Buchanan on senior night and won 6-0.

“The boys came out on the attack lead by seniors Chase Boff, Aaron Garcia, Avery Williford, Obie Garcia, Ricardo Nava Cruz and Hannes Otto,” coach Mike Lounsbury said. “The scoring started quickly as Hannes Otto played a corner kick into Avery Williford. Avery passed it back to Connor Graves who placed a shot lower left corner. The second goal came as Eli Martin drew a penalty kick that Obie Garcia stepped up to the spot and ripped a shot top left corner. The boys went into half time up 2-0.

“The scoring continued in the second half as Avery played a corner kick to Hannes who chipped a 30 yard shot back post over the goalies out stretched hands. The next goal came as Santiago Nava Aviles played a ball out wide to Connor who beat the outside back and ripped a shot back post. Connor finished out his hat trick as Ethan Leaser passed him the ball inside the box where he beat the goalie low short side.”

Lounsbury said the last goal of the game came as Connor played a ball into the middle of the box to Hannes who placed it back post for the 6-0 win.

“The boys look forward to their first district game Thursday in a rematch at Buchanan,” he said.