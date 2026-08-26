Paw Paw volleyball looking strong

By John Raffel

Correspondent

PAW PAW — Danielle Rachac is upbeat with prospects for her 2026 volleyball squad at Paw Paw.

Key player to watch for Paw Paw is Lydia Killam, a middle hitter. “She has a strong presence at the net and is someone who brings intensity and competitiveness to the court,” Rachac said.

Setter Selene Michell “is a leader on the court who helps run our offense and keeps our team connected,” Rachac said.

Charlotte Harling, a libero “is a consistent defensive player who brings energy, hustled and determination to every rally,” Rachac said, adding outside hitter Gabriella Gates “is an important offensive player who brings competitiveness, athleticism and a willingness to battle for every point.”

Millie Strey “is an outside hitter, a big hitter who can make an impact offensively and brings a strong blocking presence at the net,” Rachac said. “Millie is an extremely hard worker with a positive attitude, and she will quite literally run through chairs to save a ball. Her hustle and determination are contagious and make her someone to watch on the court.”

The strengths of the team, Rachac said “is their tenacity and hustle. They are willing to work for every ball and they don’t give up easily. They also have developed a strong connection with one another and I think that chemistry is a big part of what makes this group special. They genuinely enjoy playing together and that connection helps motivate them to compete and want to win.

“As a coach, I genuinely enjoy working with this group because they want to get better. They are willing to listen, work and put int he effort necessary to improve. That willingness to learn and grow is something I value tremendously.”

The Wolves are working on “consistency, communication and make good decisions under pressure,” Rachac said. “We are a young team in some ares, so gaining experience and learning how to say composed through the ups and downs of a machine will be important for us. We are focused on getting a little better every day.

“Our biggest goals this season are to be harder workers than everyone else and have the best attitudes while maintaining a growth-mindset mentality. We want to be a team that is known for our work ethic our attitudes and the way we respond when things don’t go our way We want to compete every point, support one another and continually work for ways to improve.”

Rachac added. “I am really excited about this group and the direction of the program. These athletes have shown me that they are willing to work for each other, and that is something you can’t teach. They have tenacity, hustle and a genuine desire to improve.

“Our goal isn’t just to have a successful season on the scoreboard. We want to build culture where our athletes learn to work hard, support each other, handle adversity, and take pride in getting better every day. I truly believe this group has the potential to make a positive impact on Paw Paw volleyball and I am excited to see where they can take this team.”