Petition circulates to cancel Sea Lion Show at fair

By Gari Voss

Sea Lion Splash came to the Allegan County Fair 2026 ready to show off for the crowds that filled the bleachers in the Community area of the fairgrounds. Each performance brought OOOOOs, AAAAHs, and laughs as the playful sea lions interacted with their handlers.

After each show, the audience was invited to form a line to take pictures with the sea lions. Dozens of groups, families and friends, stayed and waited patiently to take advantage of the offer. The sea lions also waited patiently each time a new group came to sign in then line up in front of the dais on which the sea lions hung out. As soon as a group arranged themselves, the camera appeared. As soon as the camera appeared, the sea lions took their pose with their heads next to the people or on someone’s shoulder.

The antics of the sea lions much resembled that of trained dogs who love to be the center of attention. At times, the younger of the pair would waddle over and jump in a pool then surface watching in the direction of the handlers, the groups, and the camera. As soon as the camera appeared, it would jump back on the dais and snuggle up with the group.

After one of the shows, an audience member began an online campaign to have people sign a petition requesting that the Fair ban the Sea Lion Splash shows. In her entry, Genevieve Wrobleski explained that she started the petition because in 2022, Sea Lion Splash, LLC was sited with an infraction regarding the welfare of the marine animals. Records show that the concerns were addressed and that recently, there were no concerns or infractions.

Though no one wishes to see animals treated inhumanely, Wrobleski received mixed reviews to her online post. Those responding stated that they supported awareness of animal mistreatment and exploitation. Others reminded her that there are many animals in “captivity” who are not able to survive in the wild, and thus, a permanent home is offered.

In the case of Sea Lion Splash, LLC traveling marine mammal show, the sea lions are described as rescues or non-releasable animals. They are managed by professional handlers and trainers. The sea lions’ health is monitored by licensed veterinarians.

Examining online information, Sea Lion Splash was cited for six non-critical Animal Welfare Act violations concerning handling and habitat maintenance in April 2021. In March and May 2022, the USDA issued a critical citation and official warning for issues related to protruding hardware in enclosures and failure to maintain structurally sound housing.

In December 2025, six non-compliant, non-critical issues were logged regarding animal veterinary care and habitats. By July 2026, inspections recorded zero non-compliant issues. The only concern arose when the tractor/trailer hauling the sea lions had an accident on an interstate highway. The passengers and animals were checked carefully. A passenger was treated and released. The veterinarian stated that the sea lions were in excellent health.

As the Allegan County Fair rolls along, the Sea Lion Splash shows will draw hundreds to the community area to get a glimpse of these magnificent creatures. They will play much like trained dogs and

For those who would like to join Wrobleski in banning the sea lions from the Fair, they can Google “Urge Allegan County Fair to end sea lion performances” and complete the petition.