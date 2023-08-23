Plainwell businesses host annual sidewalk sales

Images from last year’s Island City Sidewalk Sales in downtown Plainwell are seen. This year’s sidewalk sales are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26. (Photos provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Labor Day is rapidly approaching, marking the unofficial end to the summer season.

And for businesses in downtown Plainwell, that means it’s time once again for the annual Island City Sidewalk Sales.

This year’s sales are slated for Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26. The time for both days is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Plainwell community development manager Denise Siegel said the event is always a hit for shoppers and the community as a whole.

“The Island City Sidewalk Sales in Plainwell always draws a lot of people,” she said. “The response has always been a good one, with larger-than-usual sales for our merchants.

“And not only are sidewalk sales good for our shops downtown, but also for our community as new people have the opportunity to experience firsthand the quaint, small-town feel of Plainwell. They are introduced to our restaurants, parks and the river in addition to our shops.”

The local business owners are responsible for planning, organizing and marketing the sidewalk sales as well as the other downtown events.

“The business owners are the ones who drive this event and the other events that take place in our downtown district,” Siegel said. “We have a wonderful merchant group and (Downtown Development Authority).”

The sidewalk sales are a win-win situation, according to Siegel.

Not only do the sales provide the opportunity for business owners to clear out their summer merchandise in advance of the fall season, but they also provide shoppers the opportunity to snag some good deals.

Siegel encourages shoppers to stop in at Bridge Street Deli & Health Foods (137 E. Bridge St.) as they are having a close-out sale on Saturday.

“And stop in at Envy & Company (151 N. Main St.) to meet the new owner if you haven’t already done so,” Siegel said. “The City of Plainwell encourages everyone to Shop Small, Shop Local, Shop Plainwell. See you downtown this weekend.”