Plainwell council deals with rates

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Plainwell City council was slated to deal with rates at a recent meeting.

It was noted water and wastewater rates have been adjusted by CPI and updated as part of the budget process. Recommended action was to consider adopting Resolution 2026-07 as presented to adjust water and wastewater rates for the new budget year.

It was noted recycling and bulk trash costs and rates to charge taxpayers have been reviewed and updated as needed as part of the budget process.

The council was to consider adopting Resolution 2026-08 as presented to set recycling and bulk trash fee rates for the new budget year.

Fines and fees charges for services rendered have been reviewed and updated as needed as part of the budget process. The council was to consider adopting Resolution 2026-09 as presented to set general fines and fees rates effective July 1.

Also scheduled was the annual public hearing to set the 2026/2027 Plainwell City Budget.