Plainwell council deals with wells

By John Raffel

Corespondent

PLAINWELL—Wells the topic of action taken care of this week by the Plainwell City Council.

It was pointed out to the council by the DPW that Peerless Midwest is and has been the city’s sole source preferred vendor for well maintenance for many years without issue. Their preferred vendor status allows Plainwell to use their services without going to bid, per the purchasing policy. Peerless recommends routine preventative well maintenance, generally every 10 years, which includes the removal, inspection, and replacement of any worn parts. This year, Well 4 is slated for evaluation. Peerless Midwest will pull the entire well out of the housing and evaluate the parts and functionality and let the city know what maintenance and/or repairs are needed. They have given the city a do not exceed price of $36,580, which would cover a full rebuild, if needed.

Using Peerless Midwest to keep Plainwell’s wells maintained allows the City’s water system to stay operating at its best capacity.

The council was to consider approving the evaluation and repair of Well 4 by Peerless Midwest at a price not to exceed $36,580.

There was also discussion on well abandonment on the Mill Site.

The council was told there are three old wells located on the mill property that were used by the mill while it was in operation. These wells are contaminated and need to be permanently abandoned following State guidelines.

The wells are not connected to the City water system. It was noted Peerless Midwest is Plainwell’s sole source preferred vendor for well maintenance and have abandoned wells for Plainwell in the past without any issue. Recommended action was for the council to consider approving the abandonment of the three wells on the Mill site by Peerless Midwest at a price not to exceed $36,100.