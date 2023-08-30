Plainwell council totake action on lift station

By John Raffel

Correspondent

PLAINWELL – The Plainwell City Council was set to meet on Monday to consider several items.

One was the replacement of three check valves at Cushman Street Lift Station Council. The council was to consider approving the purchase of three valves for the Cushman Street Lift Station from JGM Valve GA Industries at $8,589.

This amount includes shipping.

The council was also to review an agreement to retain, store and display Plainwell High School photographs from 1926 through 1968. The Council will consider accepting assets from The Foundation for the Preservation of Plainwell High School Pictures from 1926‐1968.

Another item was the sale of unused equipment. The council was to consider approving the sale of three pieces of unused DPW equipment.

For the Mill buildings lead paint abatement the council was to consider hiring a new company.

Also at a recent meeting, Public Safety Director Callahan presented a Life Saving Award to officers Varley, Rantz, Pell, Leonard, Thomas, Pallet, and Hester. On Nov. 30, 2022 these officers were dispatched to assist a 70-year-old man in full arrest. Officers arrived and CPR was initiated. The subject left in the ambulance with a pulse and breathing on his own.

Callahan also presented a Life Saving Award to officers Rantz, Roberts, Leonard, Culver, Kuitert, Pallet, and Hester. On July 4 of this year, they were dispatched to a witnessed cardiac arrest. Upon arrival they found the patient with agonal breathing and no pulse. Personnel applied an AED and started CPR. The patient left in the ambulance with a pulse and breathing on their own.

It was noted The Life Saving Award is presented to Public Safety Officers for actions that save a human life.