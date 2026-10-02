Plainwell edges Sturgis swim/dive; Sturgis takes win over Marshall

STURGIS — The Lady Trojans welcomed Plainwell to town last week for a swim meet, and the visitors came away with a close 93-87 win.

Earning first-place finishes for Sturgis was Ainsley Gump in the 200 IM (2:20.94) and the 100 freestyle (:56.47), Sydney Herblet in the 500 freestyle (6:15.09), and Ella Whitehead in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.62).

The Trojans also gained firsts in both the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle. Brooklyn Draper, Lily Whitehead, Gump and Katelyn Halling took top spot in the 200 medley with a time of 2:04.65, while Halling, Ella Whitehead and Lilly Whitehead placed first in the 200 freestyle, finishing with a time of 1:50.18.

The Sturgis girls swim team was in Marshall Tuesday for a meet against the Redhawks, and the Trojans came home with the win, 93-72

Ainsley Gump set a new Marshall pool record in the 200 IM, finishing in 2:13.63. Gump also took first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:12.73. The Lady Trojans also earned a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay, with Brooklyn Draper, Lilly Whitehead, Gump and Katelyn Halling touching the wall in 2:01.0, which also gained their MISCA cut in that event.

Sydney Herblet took first in the 200 freestyle, recording a time of 2:19.49, while Halling grabbed first place in the 50 freestyle (:27.44) and also in the 100 free (1:03.42). Draper earned first in the 100 backstroke (1:11.22), while the foursome of Halling, Whitehead, Whitehead and Gump took first place in the 200 freestyle relay, clocking in at 1:50.03.

With the victory, Sturgis is 3-1 in the SCC, 3-4 overall. Next up for the Trojans is a meet in Harper Creek on Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m.

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