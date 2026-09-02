Plainwell football hands loss to visiting Dowagiac

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL—A combination of senior leadership and some big plays on offense helped the Plainwell football team get its season started on the right foot.

The Trojans knocked off Dowagiac 32-18 in their season opener, giving coach Brian Huberty plenty to be pleased about.

“It is always a great way to start the season,” Huberty said. “Our senior leadership has done a great job of getting everyone working in the same direction.”

That leadership was complemented by several strong performances from some of Plainwell’s younger players.

Junior quarterback Urijah Davis completed 11-of-18 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. He also rushed 11 times for 69 yards and two scores.

Fellow junior Cameron Larsen provided another weapon out of the backfield, rushing for 112 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Edwin Johnson was the Trojans’ leading receiver, turning four catches into 116 yards. Kegan Quarles caught two passes for 13 yards and a touchdown, while Tate Winenger had two receptions for 26 yards. Dan Groner added a 17-yard reception.

“We have some really dynamic play-makers on offense and physical kids on defense,” Huberty said. “It will be a fun year.”

That defense was led by Liam Preuninger with eight tackles. Aden Fullmer finished with six, while Mathew Burke, Bennett Ridderman, Edwin Johnson, Landon Naas, Grayson Veltman and Rogan Riley each had five.

And while Huberty was happy to come away with the victory, he expects Dowagiac to be a much different team as the season progresses.

“Dowagiac is a really good team with some good players,” he said. “I am glad we faced them earlier in the year than late. Coach Brawley will have them rolling later in the season.”