Plainwell footballsuffers loss to Vicksburg

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

VICKSBURG—After opening the season with back-to-back victories, the Plainwell football team knew the degree of difficulty was about to increase.

State-ranked Vicksburg provided exactly that.

The Bulldogs handed Plainwell its first loss of the season on Friday, Sept. 11, dropping the Trojans to 2-1.

“Tough one for us against a very good team,” Plainwell coach Brian Huberty said. “They deserve the state ranking they have.”

Plainwell did have some offensive bright spots, particularly from junior Cameron Larsen.

Larsen carried the ball 14 times for 65 yards and scored both of the Trojans’ touchdowns.

Quarterback Unijah Davis added 28 yards on six rushing attempts.

Through the air, Davis completed 13-of-25 passes for 123 yards.

Senior Landon Naas was his top target, catching seven passes for 73 yards. Edwin Johnson added three receptions for 14 yards, while Aiden Beck had an 18-yard catch, Larsen caught a pass for 10 yards and Tate Winenger added an 8-yard reception.

Vicksburg’s offense, meanwhile, showed why the Bulldogs entered the game among the state’s ranked teams.

The Bulldogs found success both on the ground and through the air, with their passing attack producing three touchdowns and their ground game adding three more.

Plainwell’s defense was led by Dan Groner and Jaxson Bernhard with six tackles apiece. Grayson Veltman added four tackles, while several other Trojans contributed three.

For Huberty and his team, the focus now shifts to getting back on track.

“We need to regroup and look to next week against a good Three Rivers team,” he said.