Plainwell HS marching band takes fifth at state finals

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

DETROIT—The members of the Plainwell High School Trojan Marching Band didn’t need to wait for the scores to know they had delivered something special.

Their reaction coming off the field at Ford Field in Detroit told band director David Hepinstall plenty.

“They were ecstatic,” he said. “They knew they nailed it and that it was one of their best performances of the season.”

The scores provided confirmation.

Plainwell finished fifth at the MCBA Flight III State Finals on Saturday, Nov. 7, earning an 83.3 for the second-highest state-finals score in program history.

The performance also marked the band’s sixth consecutive appearance at the state championships, surpassing the previous program record of five straight appearances from 1993 through 1997.

And this year’s finish came against a new group of competitors following Plainwell’s move from Flight IV to Flight III.

“Considering that our competition in Flight III consists mainly of Class A schools who are larger than us and in most cases have more access to resources, a fifth-place finish is remarkable, but not surprising to us,” Hepinstall said.

That confidence came from a group that embraced both the musical demands and the theatrical side of its show, “King of the Beasts.”

Built around predators in battle, the production asked students to do more than play their instruments and march. They also had to bring their characters to life.

According to Hepinstall, that commitment consistently stood out in the feedback the band received.

“Our students are very literate in this activity and highly motivated,” he said. “Competition doesn’t intimidate them, competition fuels their motivation to execute everything we have been asking of them all season.”

A comment from a section leader early in the season helped capture the group’s approach.

“It’s not cringe to care.”

That sentiment carried through the months of preparation.

“Performing well and buying into this show mattered, and every student in the ensemble encouraged each other to care,” Hepinstall said. “Not a single student in marching band this year resisted the silliness and extra energy required to perform. Complete and total buy-in makes all the difference.”

The show continued to develop after Plainwell’s first competition at Sparta.

The band added the final section of the production, expanded choreography and incorporated hand percussion for every wind player during the percussion feature. Students played either woodblocks or tambourines, an addition Hepinstall said impressed judges with its uniqueness.

The biggest improvement, however, came in the music itself.

“We had always sounded good since band camp,” Hepinstall said. “But we took a big leap forward the last two weeks by very clearly defining musical direction to every phrase. I’m really proud of them for buying into our feedback and executing it as quickly as they did.”

During the final week, the band emphasized blending its sound and balancing the different musical parts. Students also worked to make the softer passages quieter, giving the louder moments greater impact.

Those specific goals gave the performers something tangible to measure beyond a score or placement.

“We came off that field knowing we really nailed these ideas,” Hepinstall said. “At that point, before scores were announced, it didn’t necessarily matter to me where we placed.”

The fifth-place finish provided a fitting conclusion for Plainwell’s 23 seniors.

Hepinstall said some students recently watched portions of the show from their freshman season, when Plainwell overcame challenges to qualify for state and finished eighth in Flight IV.

Comparing that performance to this year’s production offered a clear picture of the program’s growth.

“Their leadership and commitment to excellence is leaving behind a legacy that saw incredible growth through their four years,” he said.

Hepinstall also credited the district’s music teachers, administrators, instructional staff and the many volunteers who helped with everything from band camp and meals to transportation, props and equipment.

“We literally could not function without their time, effort and hearts,” he said.

Together, those contributions helped create the kind of experience Hepinstall wants students to remember long after graduation.

“Part of our core mission in this program is to provide our students with memorable performance experiences so that they can look back on their time in high school and be grateful for the experiences they had while they were with us,” he said. “These are performances and feelings a student gets to carry with them forever.”