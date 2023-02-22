Plainwell man arrested after brandishing gun

Officers from the Plainwell Department of Public Safety arrested a local man who reportedly pointed a gun at another individual. (File photo)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL—A brief standoff between police and a man who allegedly pointed a gun at another man ended peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The incident took place near West Bridge and S. Sunset streets.

The Plainwell Community Schools complex that includes the high school, the middle school, Starr Elementary and the administrative offices isn’t far from where the incident transpired. According to a press release from Plainwell Department of Public Safety director Kevin Callahan, contact was made with the area schools, “but the incident was resolved prior to a lockdown.”

The suspect, described as a 24-year-old Plainwell resident, was arrested. He was transported to the Allegan County Jail and faces numerous charges including felonious assault and several counts of resisting and obstructing officers.

Plainwell Public Safety officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of West Bridge Street at approximately 2:46 p.m. after receiving a report of a man with a gun. The caller reported that the suspect had pointed a black handgun at him. The suspect had subsequently walked outside.

Upon initial contact with the suspect, officers—who established a perimeter and were behind patrol shields—ordered the man to drop the weapon. The suspect failed to acknowledge officers’ commands and appeared to be talking to himself, according to authorities.

At one point, the suspect ran toward officers with the gun at his side as officers continued their commands for him to drop the weapon. Four minutes after officers arrived, the suspect complied with requests to drop his weapon and was taken into custody.

The weapon was found to be a realistic looking BB pistol with the orange tip removed, police said. It resembled a black semi-automatic pistol.

As officers continued their investigation, they found components to assemble a live semi-automatic pistol at the suspect’s residence.

According to investigators, information was obtained that the suspect had previously stated he was going to force the police to shoot him, a practice commonly called “suicide by cop” or “suicide by police.”

The investigation continues and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Plainwell Department of Public Safety.

The Otsego Police Department and Allegan County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Plainwell Department of Public Safety on the call.