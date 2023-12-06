Plainwell Middle Schoolrobotics teams perform well

The Plainwell Middle School robotic team The Chosen One is made up of (from left) Mia Williams, Bryce Stoffler and Tavi Rosati. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

NAPOLEON—A pair of the Plainwell Robotics Club’s middle school teams made the one-and-a-half hour trek to Napoleon High School for a competition on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The teams made sure the trip was worth it.

Team The Chosen One was part of the tournament’s winning alliance. As a result, the team has been invited to participate in the Michigan State Championship Tournament in February.

Members of The Chosen One are Mia Williams, Bryce Stoffler and Tavi Rosati. Julie Williams and Summer Rosati serve as coaches.

Team How ‘Bout No, meanwhile, took second place overall.

That team consists of Anne Wilkinson, Lucal Pauly, Mason Anderson and Eve Anderson. Marcus Anderson and TJ Wilkinson are the coaches.