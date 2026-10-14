Plainwell Public Safety earns state accreditation

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL—Years of work reviewing policies, documenting practices and meeting professional standards have paid off for the Plainwell Department of Public Safety.

And Public Safety Director Kevin Callahan is crediting the employees who made it possible.

The department earned accreditation through the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission in June. Representatives from the commission and the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police formally presented the award during the Plainwell City Council meeting Monday, Sept. 28.

“This accreditation represents years of hard work, dedication, and commitment by the members of Plainwell Public Safety,” Callahan said. “It is a significant accomplishment for an agency of our size, particularly considering the many responsibilities our personnel manage daily as a combined public safety department.”

According to the department, approximately 18 percent of Michigan law enforcement agencies had earned accreditation as of summer 2026.

The voluntary process required several years of preparation, including an extensive review of Plainwell’s policies, procedures, training, operations and administrative practices.

The department also underwent an on-site assessment by independent assessors, who evaluated its operations and verified compliance with the accreditation standards.

“Our employees have worked extremely hard to achieve this recognition, and I could not be more proud of their efforts,” Callahan said.

But earning the accreditation doesn’t mean the work is finished.

To retain that status, the department must continue meeting the standards, maintaining documentation, reviewing and updating policies, and undergoing periodic reassessments.

“Accreditation is not simply an award that you receive and place on the wall,” Callahan said. “It is an ongoing commitment to professionalism, accountability, and continuous improvement.”

The accreditation program is administered by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission with support from the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

For Callahan, the value of the process extends beyond the recognition itself.

“The work that went into achieving accreditation took several years, and maintaining that accreditation will require the same level of dedication moving forward,” he said. “Our community deserves a department that continually evaluates its practices and strives to provide the highest level of service possible.”

The department also acknowledged the support of the City Council, city administration and residents throughout the process.

“Although this recognition is awarded to the department, it reflects a commitment shared by our employees, city leadership, and the community we serve,” Callahan said. “We are proud to bring this distinction to the City of Plainwell.”