Plainwell pulls away from Wyoming to improve to 2-0

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

WYOMING—Once the Plainwell football team stopped hurting itself, there wasn’t much Wyoming could do to stop the Trojans.

After being held scoreless in the opening quarter, Plainwell erupted for 20 points in the second and 21 more in the third on its way to a 48-6 home win over the Wolves on Friday, Sept. 4.

The victory improved the Trojans to 2-0.

“Unfortunately, we had some self-inflicted mistakes in the first quarter that kept their drives moving the chains,” Plainwell coach Brian Huberty said. “Once we started to be a little more disciplined, we were able to focus and play our game.”

Play their game they did.

Junior Cameron Larsen led a Plainwell rushing attack that accounted for 200 yards, carrying the ball 13 times for 125 yards and three TDs.

Quarterback Unijah Davis added 59 yards and a touchdown on five carries, while Aiden Beck also scored.

Plainwell found success through the air as well.

Davis completed 5-of-8 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, while Adam Smit completed his lone attempt for a 50-yard TD.

Landon Naas led the Trojans with three catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. Larsen added a 20-yard touchdown reception, while Edwin Johnson had a 35-yard.

While the offense found its rhythm following the scoreless first quarter, Plainwell’s defense made sure Wyoming never did.

The Trojans limited the Wolves to approximately 65 yards of total offense, including 37 yards on 34 rushing attempts. Wyoming managed just 28 yards through the air.

Grayson Veltman paced the Plainwell defense with nine tackles and a fumble recovery. Dan Groner added seven tackles, while Jaxson Bernhard and Naas finished with six apiece.