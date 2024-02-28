Plainwell robotics compete at state

Plainwell students who competed at the VEX State Championship were (back from left) Blaine Rensi, Aiden Mallory, JD Fritz, Ayden Young, Clay Rankin, (middle) Blayne Withrow, Luca Cassada, Aiden Glass, Kolton Johnson, and Kevin Vicenzi, (front) Owen Ferris, Isaiah Looney-McPhillips, Walker Clippinger and Rori Rosati. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

FLINT—Some of the best high school robotics teams in Michigan converged on Kettering University in Flint on Saturday, Feb. 24, for the VEX Robotics State Championship.

That included Blitz, Nuclear Reactors, Pocket Tonk and Black Soul Monsters from the Plainwell Robotics Club.

“This was a great experience for our teams,” PRC communications coordinator Lisa Cook said. “We have a lot of younger kids who went, including several freshmen. So, now they have a better idea of what to expect if they make it back to the State Championship in the future.”

A total of 79 teams from across the state were invited to participate.

“Some of our coaches said being at (the State Championship) was a little overwhelming at first because we’re not used to being in competitions that are that big,” Cook said. “And most of the competitions we participate in throughout the season are fairly local and we end up seeing a lot of the same teams.

“So, it was really interesting for the kids and the coaches to see different teams from different parts of the state. They saw some different kinds of robots and were able to see how different teams worked together.”

Plainwell students who participated were Blaine Rensi, Aiden Mallory, JD Fritz, Ayden Young, Clay Rankin, Blayne Withrow, Luca Cassada, Aiden Glass, Kolton Johnson, Kevin Vicenzi, Owen Ferris, Isaiah Looney-McPhillips, Walker Clippinger and Rori Rosati.

Hiro Nguyen was unable to attend because he is also a member of the Plainwell boys swim & dive team, which was competing in the SCC Championship Meet in Otsego.

Matt Clippinger, Jason Ferris, Shannon Fritz, Curtis Orr and Jim Mallory served as coached for the Plainwell teams.

“I’m so grateful for the parents who stepped up to coach our teams this year,” Cook said. “I’m also thankful for all of the parents who helped with the tournaments we hosted and just for the support all of the parents have given the students and Plainwell Robotics Club.”

This year, a total of 84 students participated in Plainwell Robotics Club between the high school, middle school and elementary teams. That was an increase of approximately 10 students as compared to last year.

“Plainwell Robotics Club continues to grow and develop each year,” Cook said. “I’m so happy we can provide the opportunity for students to come out and see if robotics is for them. If it is, then great. If not, that’s okay too. We just want to give them the chance to come out and see what it’s all about.”

Of those 84 students, only one—Sam Bacon—was a senior.

“Sam got involved in Plainwell Robotics seven years ago, so he’s been here pretty much from the start,” Cook said. “We really appreciate his dedication over the years. We’re going to miss him next year.”