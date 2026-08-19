Plainwell schools prepare to welcome students for new school year

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The start of another school year is right around the corner for students and families in Plainwell Community Schools.

PCS students will return to the classroom Monday, Aug. 31, for a half day, officially kicking off the 2026-27 school year.

“We are ready to begin another great year of learning and growing at Plainwell Community Schools,” district officials said. “We look forward to welcoming our students and staff back in the buildings to begin the 2026/27 school year.”

Before that first bell rings, however, students and families will have several opportunities to get ready for the year.

At Plainwell Middle School, incoming sixth graders will get their first look at their new surroundings during Meet in the Middle on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sixth-grade pictures will also be taken during the event.

Plainwell High School students will have orientation, Chromebook pickup and pictures over a two-day span.

Freshmen are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by sophomores from 1 to 3 p.m. Juniors will attend Friday, Aug. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., with seniors following from 1 to 3 p.m.

The high school will hold its open house Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The district’s All Season Sports Kick-Off for middle and high school athletes follows from 7 to 9 p.m.

Elementary students and their families will get their turn the following evening, as Cooper, Gilkey and Starr elementary schools host open houses Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Plainwell Middle School’s open house is set for Thursday, Aug. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Among those entering PCS classrooms for the first time will be the district’s newest Trojans—the kindergarten Class of 2040.

At the other end of the spectrum, Plainwell High School will welcome the Class of 2030 while the Class of 2027 begins its senior year.

School-day schedules

When students return Aug. 31, start and dismissal times will vary by building.

Cooper Elementary begins at 8:20 a.m., with dismissal at 3:30 p.m. on full days and 11:50 a.m. on half days.

Gilkey Elementary begins at 8:15 a.m., dismissing at 3:25 p.m. on full days and 11:45 a.m. on half days, while Starr Elementary runs from 8:25 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. on full days and dismisses at 11:55 a.m. on half days.

At Plainwell Middle School, the first bell rings at 7:34 a.m., with classes running from 7:40 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. Full days at Plainwell High School run from 7:40 a.m. to 2:26 p.m.

Both schools dismiss at 10:45 a.m. on half days.

Renaissance High School students attend from 7:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal on half days.

Free meals continue for students

One familiar benefit will also continue this school year.

Through an extension of the Michigan School Meals program, all public school students from pre-K through 12th grade will again be able to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge during the 2026-27 school year.

Despite meals being available at no cost, PCS is encouraging families to complete the Education Benefits Form. The information collected through the form can help determine eligibility for other benefits and programs.

Breakfast and lunch menus will be available through the PCS app and the district’s website.

Bus information moving to BusRight

Families with students who ride the bus should also be aware of a change this year.

PCS provides transportation to more than 1,800 students each day, covering approximately 75 square miles and 1,280 bus stops throughout the district.

The district will continue using the BusRight GPS system, which allows families to access transportation information.

New this year, all bus-route information will be distributed exclusively through the BusRight app. Routes are expected to be made available approximately one week before the start of school.

District reminds families of calendar change

PCS is also reminding families about a change made to the school calendar in July.

The no-school day originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 12.

Families are encouraged to make sure their contact information in PowerSchool is current, as PCS uses texts, phone calls and emails to communicate important information throughout the school year.

Information is also shared through the district website, PCS app and social media.

Student-athletes, meanwhile, are required to establish a Final Forms account for athletic registration. PCS will continue using Eventlink for middle and high school athletic schedules, including notifications when events are added, postponed or canceled.

With orientations and open houses approaching, the countdown to another school year is officially underway in Plainwell.