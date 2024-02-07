Plainwell schools wrestles with water main break

A water-main break at Plainwell High School forced a boil-water advisory for Plainwell Community Schools’ main campus through Tuesday, Feb. 6. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A water-main break at Plainwell High School led to a boil-water adversity for Plainwell Community Schools’ main campus.

The water-main break was discovered on Friday, Feb. 2, near the high school’s athletic entrance on Friday, Feb. 2. No students were in the building at the time, as that was a scheduled off day for the district.

PCS superintendent Matthew Montange praised the City of Plainwell for the quick response from the Department of Public Works.

“We had significant standing water and water-pressure issues, so we greatly appreciated the City of Plainwell responding immediately by sending their work crew and equipment out to isolate the broken pipe and get it repaired,” Montange said.

The water supply had to be shut off to make the repairs. By law, that resulted in the boil-water advisory, which was in affect through Tuesday, Feb. 6, to satisfying the State of Michigan testing requirements of the water supply.

The advisory impacted the district’s main campus—which includes Plainwell High School, Plainwell Middle School, Starr Elementary School and the administration building—as well as some of the surrounding neighborhood.

The district sent a notice to parents and staff via email and text informing them of the situation. The schools under the boil-water advisory remained open on Monday, Feb. 5, and Tuesday, Feb. 6, but drinking water was unavailable.

Parents were asked to send in a bottle of water for students on those days, with the district also supplying bottles of water to students and staff members as needed.

“We really appreciate everyone’s cooperation during this situation,” Montange said. “And again, a big thank you to the City of Plainwell and their guys for responding so quickly and getting this resolved on the same day.”

The PCS swimming pool at the middle school was also closed through Tuesday, Feb. 6.